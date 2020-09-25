The National Women's Soccer League is back in action Saturday in the Fall Series. The Houston Dash, the Challenge Cup champions, host the Orlando Pride in a primetime matchup. The Dash and Pride are facing off for the first time in the South pod. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, September 26 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Live stream: Twitch

Storylines

Houston Dash: The Dash are coming off a high-scoring affair that ultimately ended in a 4-3 loss against North Carolina Courage. The team has kept nearly all of its championship roster intact for the Fall Series. The club is without team captain and English international Rachel Daly, who is currently on loan in FA WSL with West Ham United. The Dash also recently announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic and is now isolated from the club while all other players and personnel tested negative.

Orlando Pride: The Pride are coming off their first match in nearly a year. They played to a scoreless draw against the North Carolina Courage last week. The team was unable to participate in the Challenge Cup after a series of positive and inconclusive coronavirus tests forced them to withdraw from the tournament. They were unable to score in their return to play, but managed to hold their own against a highly competitive Courage side featuring Debinha and Lynn Williams. The team has big names in forward Sydney Leroux and Brazilian international Marta, and first-year players like Carrie Lawrence and Deneisha Blackwood impressed in their NWSL debuts. The Pride will need to lock in and disrupt Houston's direct play, and could pull off a result if they do something with their possession.

Game prediction

Houston is also coming off a bye week, but will the disruption in training interrupt their attacking chemistry? Will Orlando have less rust now that they have a game to build on?.

Pick: Dash 2, Pride 1