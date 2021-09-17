The National Women's Soccer League is currently on break during the international window, but one NWSL side is getting an extra game in during the brief break. Houston Dash will host Liga MX Femenil side Tigres Femenil at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. The exhibition game will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first match between the two clubs was back in 2019, where Tigres defeated the NWSL side 2-1 in Monterrey. It was the first time an NWSL club had traveled out of the United States for a competitive fixture.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match in Houston:

How to watch Dash vs. Tigres

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: BBVA Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: None | Live stream: HoustonDash.com

Storylines

Houston Dash The Dash are currently in a playoff push during the final stretch of the regular season. Head coach James Clarkson has emphasized in the past the importance of building a club culture through different competitive fixtures and to represent NWSL on a global scale, and this no exception for the head coach as Houston hosts the Mexican side in Texas.

"I think it's so, so, valuable for player development, for club development. I think it's massive in setting a new standard for the women's game," Clarkson told CBS Sports.

"These international competitions are vitally important. You know, Tigres is the closest professional team to us and [they're] a different country so that itself is strange, but we want to make sure that we build these relationships. They've been very good to work with. When we went down there, they were great hosts. It's really important that we show the same hospitality here, and we continue to grow this and from a competitive standpoint."

Houston entered the regular season as the 2020 Challenge Cup champions, but struggled to stay consistent during the long grind of a regular season in 2021. Both teams will be without significant players during the international window, but Clarkson believes the opportunity in front of the team is bigger than a scoreline.

"They're the best team in the country. They're the champions. They've got a huge experience with their national team players, and they're looking to get stronger and stronger. So I think it's vitally important that we continue -- not just from a competitive standpoint, but also from a business standpoint -- to build these relationships. So we can benefit and grow the game, in this country and in Mexico."

The match taking place during an international window means both sides will be without some key players, but it will also serve as the the final professional game for long time NWSL veteran Christine Narin who recently announced her retirement. Look for the midfielder to get some final minutes in the exhibition game alongside regulars Shae Groom and Gabby Seiler.

Tigres UANL Femenil: Tigres Femenil are current Liga MX Femenil champions and are on their way to another successful season in the league. The young and developing league is growing, but Tigres has rapidly become a powerhouse on an off the pitch with four championships over the past five years.

When the two clubs met in Monterrey back in 2019, Tigres defeated Houston 2-1 in come-from-behind fashion as they found the equalizer in the 71st minute after going down early on a goal from Kealia Watt in the third minute of the game. Liliana Mercado converted a penalty kick in late-game situation to give Tigres the win.

"You know that last game, it was disappointing to to lose it, especially in the way that we did lose it," said Clarkson. "It's important that we put on a good show for the fans and for the league. I think there's real responsibility in the game and so our approach to it has been like any normal league game."

Three key players are off on international duty with the Mexican women's national team, so look for Tigres regulars Liliana Mercado, Katty Martinez, Stephany Mayor, Belen Cruz, and Jacqueline Ovalle to have an impact in the game.

Game prediction



Two teams meeting for the first after nearly two years will take some time to work in the game, but sides sneak one past their respective keeper before Tigres steal another win again. Pick: Houston Dash 1, Tigres Femenil 2