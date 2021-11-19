The National Women's Soccer League season comes to an emphatic conclusion on Saturday with the 2021 NWSL Championship on CBS as first-time champion will be crowned. The Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars will square off at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, in a matchup of third- and fourth-placed teams for the coveted NWSL titles.

Spirit vs. Red Stars viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Lynn Family Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Storylines

Washington Spirit: This is the franchise's first appearance in the NWSL Championship since 2016 where it lost on a penalty-kick shootout to the Western New York Flash. This time around, the Spirit will rely on their youth to break through and earn their first ever championship. The front-line attack is led by 2021 NWSL golden boot winner Ashley Hatch, who scored 10 times this season, and 2021 NWSL rookie of the year Trinity Rodman, who had a league-high six assists and found the back of the net six times in the regular season. Interim head coach Kris Ward and his squad are on a six-game winning streak and a 11-game unbeaten streak (8W-3D-0L) stretching back to Aug. 7, making them arguably the hottest team in the league.

Chicago Red Stars: The Red Stars also find themselves on a win streak of their own stemming back into the regular season. Their five-game run includes playoff victories against NJ/NY Gotham FC and Portland Thorns FC. The team will be without their attacking duo, with Mallory Pugh still unavailable due to COVID protocol, and Keaila Watt suffering an injury during the semifinal against Portland. In semifinal Chicago had 39% possession, were outshot 21 to 5, with 0.3 xG to Portland's 1.0. No Chicago player took more than one shot. Katie Johnon's 37th minute opening goal had a 6% chance of being scored, according to expected goals. The team will likely rely on strong play from their midfield, led by Morgan Gautrat and Sarah Woldmoe. Woldmoe finished third in the NWSL in combined tackles and interceptions with six a game. Paige Nielsen of the Spirit leads the NWSL with 6.3.

Game prediction

Both teams play a tight match but the Red Stars' luck finally catches up with them as Washington's attack is too plentiful. Pick: Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1.