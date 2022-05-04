The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup has reached its final four with the semifinals taking place on Wednesday. The Kansas City Current will host the North Carolina Courage, with both teams aiming for their first Challenge Cup championship games. These teams met three times last season, drawing two with the Courage winning 4-0 in the other. The winner of this contest will then take on the OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit winner in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup final on Saturday. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. North Carolina is a +105 favorite (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage odds, with the Current as +184 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage date: Wednesday, May 4

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage streaming: Paramount+

NWSL Challenge Cup picks for North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage picks from SportsLine's women's soccer insider Sandra Herrera. She is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

For North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current, Herrera is backing under 2.5 total goals. During the offseason, Kansas City traded for Lynn Williams, who led North Carolina in scoring last season with seven goals. However, Williams has already been ruled out for the rest of the NWSL schedule, making this game devoid of its best scorer. Additionally, Kansas City traded away its top scorer from last season, Darian Jenkins, leaving the team with only one returning player who scored multiple goals for the team in the 2021 season.

All of this lost firepower was evident in the NWSL regular season opener, as both the Courage and the Current suffered defeats. The Courage could only must one goal against Angel City FC, who is in its inaugural NWSL season and picked up just its second win ever. Kansas City would have gladly taken a single goal as it was shut out by Portland Thorns FC. Neither club has shown strong form in the attacking third to this point, so Herrera favors the under.

"Despite winning the Central Region during Challenge Cup group play, Kansas City is coming off a blow out loss in their regular season opener against Portland Thorns FC where they struggled to generate offense and recorded only one shot on goal," Herrera told SportsLine.

