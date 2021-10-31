Kansas City NWSL announced their new crest on Friday, the reveal took place during halftime of their final regular season match against OL Reign. The club has been operating under a temporary crest during their inaugural season this year, due to their quick introduction into the league.

The club will be known as the Kansas City Current and keep the same colors they have been using with their temporary crest, with teal, red, and dark navy blue accents.

Kansas City Current

Owners Angie and Chris Long, and Brittany Matthews, have been looking ahead to next season for their club, after the team struggled to get results this season and playing with a with a last place finish. For both the interim and the new brand identity, the team partnered with Willoughby Design, a Kansas City-based, woman-owned brand strategy, identity and communications firm. The ownership commitment to the future has lead to a number of announcements for the club's future, including new training facilities.

"Every element is meticulously designed to tell the story of who we are, how we play and what we represent as a club," said Co-Owner Brittany Matthews, who chaired the club's Brand Advisory Council. "I can't wait to celebrate the championships that will be won with our team wearing and representing this new brand."

The new brand reveal comes after the recent announcement of a brand new, built for NWSL only, soccer stadium. The facility will be at Kansas City riverfront and is the first NWSL purpose-built stadium -- slated to be completed in the next few years. The Kansas City Current will play their games at Children's Mercy Park for the 2022 season while plans are still being developed for the riverfront facility.