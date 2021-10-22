The international window is in full gear, but that does not mean the National Women's Soccer League games are on pause. The regular season continues with one game on the fixture list this weekend as Kansas City NWSL host fifth-place NJ/NY Gotham FC at Legends Field on Friday. Gotham FC will embark on a stretch of three games in 10 days to wrap up the regular season as they make one last push for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Kansas City is undefeated in their past six home games.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match in Kansas City:

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Legends Field -- Kansas City, Kansas

TV: None | Live stream: Twitch

Storylines

Kansas City NWSL: The home side may be bottom-dwellers on the table, but they have had an impressive late-season run, picking up four of nine possible points in their last three matches. They're also playing the role of a spoiler in the process, stealing points off teams making a late push for the playoffs. As they go up against Gotham, Kansas City will have to dig deep into their bench, as they are missing several key players either due to injury or off on international duty. A total of 10 players are unavailable, and the team will need a big game from backup goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland against a Gotham FC attack that is clicking at the right time.

NJ/NY Gotham FC: With the most games remaining than any other club in the final two weeks of the season, Gotham FC will have the chance to leapfrog from fifth to as high as second place if they win out and have some other results around the league go in their favor.

The Gotham attack has been rejuvenated by the return of Margaret Purce from injury. After reintegrating with the team back in September, Purce has been active on offense, opening up plays and scoring goals. She is currently in the top five for the golden boot race with eight goals scored this season. The team is also without key players this international window, but will only have three unavailable players and a deeper roster to work with this match.

Game prediction

Two teams play an even first half before Gotham steals momentum and runs away with the game in the second half. Pick: Gotham FC 3, KC NWSL 1