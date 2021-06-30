Angel City Football Club unveiled their franchise crest and colors ahead of their 2022 debut season in the National Women's Soccer League. The club will be the league's 11th franchise, and with the addition of San Diego as a second Californian franchise, the number will go up to 12 for 2022.

The organization was announced as a NWSL franchise back in the summer of 2020, and made headlines with a star-studded ownership group and notable names connected with Los Angeles. The project, led by Julie Uhrman, to bring ACFC to life came with the help of Hollywood actors, tech leaders, current and former athletes, including USWNT players Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach among the vast ownership group.

"In this great city known for its endless sunsets and legendary stars, our visual identity had to pay homage to these important Los Angeles symbols, yet also signal what Angel City stands for ‒ a more equitable future for all," said Uhrman, ACFC founder and president.

Angel City FC Communications

The crest was created by Amedea Tassinari, whose design was chosen as part of an open request for proposal (RFP) distributed to designers run internally by the club. Tassinari is a Los Angeles native who also contributed to the LA2028 Olympic and Paralympic bid as a designer.

An angel is the main element of the crest, with its wings representing palm leaves, another staple of the city of angels, and was inspired by Southern California's red-tailed hawk. The 12 feathers along the wing are meant to represent 11 players on the field, with the 12th symbolizing the staff and supporters.

The "Sol Rosa" color is meant to reflect the sunrises and sunsets, and is also a nice nod to the Los Angeles Sol, a Women's Professional Soccer club in the Carson, California, area that played in 2009. Perhaps the most unique aspect of the crest, is the long sloping 22-degree angle along the top of its shield, meant to represent all 22 players on the pitch competing in the sport.

The 2021 NWSL regular season is currently underway and will run through October with 10 clubs competing for six playoff spots with playoffs, semifinals, and the championship set to begin November. After the regular season concludes, a timetable will be announced for expansion draft dates with Los Angeles and San Diego ahead of the 2022 season.