The National Women's Soccer League is back from the international break on Saturday as the North Carolina Courage and OL Reign square off on CBS. The two clubs, who met back in Week 1 and played to a scoreless draw, sit at 1-2-1 to start the season. Both are looking to get back in the win column after Week 4 losses.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 19 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina

TV and live stream: CBS or Paramount+ premium plan

Storylines

North Carolina Courage: Paul Riley and his North Carolina side are coming off a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Red Stars after struggling to get their signature box midfield going away from home. They're back at home and will try to play that to their favor while welcoming the return of their national team players back from the international break. Look for Lynn Williams to stay active along the top after limited time with the USWNT during the Summer Series.

OL Reign: Farid Benstiti and his OL Reign squad are coming off a 1-0 loss against NJ/NY Gotham FC where they faced an early deficit and struggled to get the breakthrough despite notching twice as many attempts on target. The Reign are still ironing out the look of their attack, and have scored two goals over four matches. They will try kick-start things against a Courage defense led by Carson Pickett and potentially featuring former Reign goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

Game prediction

The two teams fight hard for three points, but this match likely ends with both settling for a draw. Pick: North Carolina Courage 1, OL Reign 1