The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Saturday as the Fall Series rolls on. North Carolina Courage and Orlando Pride will square off on CBS at 1 p.m. ET in Sahlen's Stadium, in Cary, North Carolina. The Courage and Pride are meeting for the first time in the Fall Series representatives of the southern region (all nine clubs are split into three different regional "pods"). Let's take a look at the upcoming match with all the info you need to know.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Sahlen's Stadium -- Cary, North Carolina

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS All Access

How do I get CBS All Access?

Don't worry. Signing up is simple! You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Or just click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial and input the proper information.

Where and how can I use CBS All Access?

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chrome, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go. You can also download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

Storylines

Orlando Pride: It's been a long time coming for Orlando, which will play its first NWSL match since Oct. 12, 2019 after the team was forced to withdraw from the Challenge Cup due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Pride have understandably gone through massive roster changes ahead of the Fall Series due to the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding regular matchdays for women's pro soccer players in the United States. Veteran club defender Carson Pickett is on loan with Cypriot first division club Apollon Ladies until November. USWNT forward and 2019 World Cup champion Alex Morgan left the team to join Tottenham Hotspur and compete in the FA Women's Super League for their 2020-21 campaign.

Brazilian superstar Marta and Canadian-American forward Sydney Leroux might need to shoulder the load, but don't be surprised if U.S. U-23 midfielder Marisa Viggiano makes an impact as she continues to build off her impressive rookie campaign.

North Carolina Courage: The Courage kicked off their Fall Series campaign in a huge way, with a thrilling 4-3 win over Challenge Cup champions Houston Dash despite missing several key starters. USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis has transferred to Manchester City, and the club is without star players like Abby Erceg and World Cup champion Crystal Dunn, who have voluntary opted out.

Despite the losses, Lynn Williams and Brazilian international Debinha were able to keep North Carolina above water in the match despite being down a goal at halftime. With new faces on the roster, coach Paul Riley shifted his usual box formation against the Dash to a three-back look, and we could probably see that again on Saturday.

Debinha who has shown the ability to turn it on despite the formation and personnel changes around her, and the team will likely rely on her playmaking and goal scoring once again.

Game prediction

North Carolina Courage will continue their goal scoring streak as Orlando dip their toes back into NWSL competition. Pick: Courage 3, Pride 0