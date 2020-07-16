Watch Now: North Carolina Courage Take Top Spot In the Quarterfinals ( 1:08 )

The National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup quarterfinals get started Friday. The top-seeded North Carolina Courage take on No. 8 Portland Thorns FC in the first match of the round.

Below you'll find out how to watch the game and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Friday, July 17

: Friday, July 17 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Courage -167; Thorns +400; Draw +260

Storylines

North Carolina Courage: Head coach Paul Riley and his championship squad were undefeated in group play and are entering the knockout stage somehow feeling like they have another level to hit. The team is facing a familiar playoff rival in Portland and the two teams have typically matched up in physical games. The Courage will want to score early against the Thorns, who have found themselves struggling in front of goal this tournament.

Portland Thorns FC: Portland has had its share of scoring woes like so many other teams this tournament, but an impressive Challenge Cup debut from goal keeper Bella Bixby has kept the team afloat with three draws in four games. If the Thorns can manage to not only sustain, but break through Carolina's press, they can bring some chaos to the knockout round.

Game prediction

The Thorns will bring their best, but the Courage could take things over after the first hydration break.

Prediction: North Carolina Courage, 3-1.