The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Friday as North Carolina Courage host Racing Louisville FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The two clubs are meeting for the first time during the regular season. The Courage won 3-2 after a thrilling comeback on the road in Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, May 28



: Friday, May 28 Time : 7:00 p.m. ET



: 7:00 p.m. ET Location : WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina



: WakeMed Soccer Park -- Cary, North Carolina Stream: Twitch

Twitch Odds: Courage -154, Draw +260, Louisville +360 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

North Carolina Courage: Head coach Paul Riley and his squad welcome the return of U.S. national team midfielder Samantha Mewis back to the team. Mewis makes her return from a stint overseas in the FA Women's Super League with Manchester City. The Courage are on the hunt for their first regular season win this year after a scoreless draw against OL Reign in their season opener, and a 2-1 loss against Orlando Pride in the most recent match. Here's what Mewis has to say ahead of her potential return to play:

"I am really excited to be back. I felt a smile started to creep up on me as I was driving in and walking into the locker room, and a lot has changed here, but a lot obviously is still the same. There's still such a great energy around everybody, and our locker room looks great [. . .] And the first session was awesome. It's great to be back and definitely gonna take a little adjustment back to the heat and the Courage way of playing but I'm really happy and excited to be here."

Racing Louisville FC: The Louisville side get an opportunity to pursue their first win streak together as a franchise. The team is coming off their first ever club win, after they defeated Washington Spirit at home. Hometown talent Emina Ekic made her memorable club debut with a goal and an assist. CeCe Kizer is still in top form for the Louisville side as she now as three goals and one assist for the club across all competitions.

Game prediction

North Carolina have not gotten off to the start they're used to and Sam Mewis is back in Courage county to help navigate the team to their first regular season win. Pick: Courage 2, Racing 1