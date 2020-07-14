Watch Now: NWSL Challenge Cup Preview: Sky Blue FC vs North Carolina Courage ( 6:32 )

The final game of the preliminary round of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is set for Monday night as Sky Blue FC faces off against tournament leaders North Carolina Courage. The Courage have won all of their first three games at the competition and secured the No. 1 seed for the knockout round. Sky Blue would move into the top four in the standings with a win or a draw.

Below you'll find out how to watch the game and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Monday, July 13

: Monday, July 13 Time : 10 p.m. ET

: 10 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Sky Blue +550; Courage -250; Draw +300

So who wins the NWSL Challenge Cup? And which long shot could stun the soccer world?

Storylines

Sky Blue FC: The team is building off a 2-0 win against Houston Dash as it enters the final group game against the tournament's best team. It'll be Sky Blue's toughest matchup to date, and the team will want to build on strong individual performances of Ifeoma Onumonu and Jennifer Cudjoe.

North Carolina Courage: Coach Paul Riley had his team coming into the tournament with full intentions to compete for the Challenge Cup. The team has player Jessica McDonald available after previously being listed as out in early matches, and you can look for the Courage to continue strong play heading into the quarterfinals.

Game prediction

North Carolina Courage continue their relentless pursuit of dominance Prediction: Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 0