The NWSL Challenge Cup has reached its final stage, and the North Carolina Courage will host the Washington Spirit on Saturday, to see who will take away the title. North Carolina and Washington ended their last meetup in the group stage on April 23 of the Challenge Cup with a 2-2 draw. Now they each play on a quick turnaround from playing their semifinal matches on Wednesday. North Carolina defeated the Kansas City Current 2-1 and Washington ending its match with the OL Reign in a scoreless draw. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Spirit vs. Courage date: Saturday, May 7

Spirit vs. Courage time: 1 p.m. ET

Spirit vs. Courage streaming: Paramount+

NWSL Challenge Cup picks for North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit picks from SportsLine's women's soccer insider Sandra Herrera. She is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

For North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, Herrera is backing North Carolina to win the title match by a score of 2-1. The expert notes Washington's power trio of Ashley Hatch, Ashley Sanchez and Trinity Rodman were slowed down in their semifinal match against the OL Reign, being outshot 21-12. They could be in bigger trouble on Saturday facing a sturdy North Carolina defense including Merritt Mathias and Carson Pickett.

"Heading into the final on a short week could mean the game comes down to impact off the bench, with North Carolina having the edge with more options at the fullback position, as they battle it out for the Challenge Cup," Herrera told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream the NWSL on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the National Women's Soccer League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.