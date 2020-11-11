The 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft will take place Thursday night as Racing Louisville FC will build their inaugural roster for the upcoming 2021 season. Head coach Christy Holly will have the opportunity to make player selections over 16 rounds across eight other teams.

Racing Louisville made a trade with Chicago Red Stars for full roster protection from the expansion draft. In exchange Louisville received forwards Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato, international slots in 2021 and 2022, and the No. 5 pick in the 2021 college draft.

We have everything to know about Thursday's draft below.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12 Time : 7:00 p.m. ET



: 7:00 p.m. ET Live stream: Twitch



Expansion draft rules and process

The eight remaining clubs participating in the expansion draft submitted protected and unprotected player lists last week. Teams were permitted to protect a total of 11 players, which may include up to two U.S. allocated players. All other players and other U.S. allocated players must be left unprotected.

For each round, Louisville will have 3 minutes to make its selection. After the selection is made, the league will verify the eligibility of the selection, confirm that the selection is approved, and publicly announce the selection. Racing Louisville FC may call up to three five-minute timeouts during the draft, while each cub may call one five-minute timeout during the draft. Both teams can utilize time-outs consecutively.

Players on the discovery list of any team are not eligible for selection in the expansion draft, and clubs were required to disclose to the league players who would be unavailable to play by January 1, 2021, due to injury, retirement, loan, or any other reason, with the information shared with Racing Louisville FC.

Louisville may select up to two players, or one U.S. allocated player, from each NWSL team, and a total of two U.S. allocated players in total from all teams.

Allocation Money

In the event that Racing Louisville FC chooses less than two U.S. Allocated Players, Louisville will receive an Allocation Money Grant of $75,000 for each U.S. allocated player allotment not utilized, which can only be used for roster transactions, including the first pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. Any team that loses an unprotected U.S. allocated player in the 2020 Expansion Draft will receive an Allocation Money Grant of $75,000.

Looking ahead

While Racing Louisville FC will have the opportunity to fill out their roster, the trade window opens immediately following the expansion draft on Friday at 9 a.m. ET. The NWSL college draft will take place in 2021 with a date to be determined.