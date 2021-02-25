The National Women's Soccer League announced the list of allocated players from the United States and Canada for the upcoming 2021 season on Thursday. Allocated players are players who will have their salaries paid by the U.S. Soccer Federation or Canada Soccer, respectively. There are a total of 32 players will be participating as allocated players in 2021, 22 from U.S. Soccer and 10 from Canada Soccer.

The 2021 allocated player list features several players who had standout performances in 2020 during the NWSL Challenge Cup and Fall Series. Chicago Red Stars defender Bianca St. Georges, OL Reign midfielder Quinn are allocated players by Canada, along with Orlando Pride goalkeeper Erin McLeod.

Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith, Sky Blue FC defender Margaret "Midge" Purce and Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan will participate as first-time U.S. allocated players. Houston Dash midfielder Kristie Mewis returns to the U.S. allocation list for the first time since 2015, along with Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell who returns to allocation status for the first time since 2018. North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams also makes her return to the U.S. allocation list after a three-year absence since 2018.

Racing Louisville FC is the only club to feature zero allocated players, while OL Reign and NC Courage have Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis listed as U.S. allocation players should the two players return to NWSL after the conclusion of their contracts with Manchester City.

Morgan Gautrat (USA), Allie Long (USA) and Shelina Zadorsky (Canada) are no longer allocated by their respective federations.

2021 NWSL Allocated Players List (by club):

Chicago Red Stars

Tierna Davidson (USA)



Julie Ertz (USA)



Casey Krueger (USA)



Alyssa Naeher (USA)



Mallory Pugh (USA)



Bianca St. Georges (CAN)*



Houston Dash

Jane Campbell (USA)*



Allysha Chapman (CAN)



Kristie Mewis (USA)*



Nichelle Prince (CAN)



Sophie Schmidt (CAN)



Kansas City

Desiree Scott (CAN)



Diana Matheson (CAN)



North Carolina Courage

Samantha Mewis (USA)**



Lynn Williams (USA)*



Orlando Pride

Ashlyn Harris (USA)



Ali Krieger (USA)



Erin McLeod (CAN)*



Alex Morgan (USA)



OL Reign

Rose Lavelle (USA)**



Quinn (CAN)*



Megan Rapinoe (USA)



Portland Thorns FC

Adrianna Franch (USA)



Becky Sauerbrunn (USA)



Christine Sinclair (CAN)



Sophia Smith (USA)*



Racing Louisville FC

None

Sky Blue FC

Carli Lloyd (USA)



Margaret "Midge" Purce (USA)*



Kailen Sheridan (CAN)



Washington Spirit

Kelley O'Hara (USA)



Emily Sonnett (USA)



Andi Sullivan (USA)*



* = New Allocated Player in 2021

** = Player who will receive an allocated salary from U.S. Soccer should they return to the NWSL for the 2021 Season

NWSL preseason is currently ongoing with players participating in their respective markets. The 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup will kick off the league's historic ninth season on April 9 and the NWSL's 10 teams will face off in a 24-game regular season beginning May 15. NWSL games will be streaming on Paramount+.