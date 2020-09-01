The National Women's Soccer League announced a partial Fall Series schedule on Tuesday, highlighting the first three weeks of play, including the Opening Say match taking place Saturday (Sept. 5) at 1 p.m. ET. You can catch the featured NWSL Game of the Week on CBS.

The league announced last week that NWSL would resume in 2020 with the Fall Series, which will run for seven weeks, from Sept. 5 to Oct. 17. The format will feature all nine teams placed into three pods with three NWSL clubs in each pod representing three regions. Each team will play four games. Here are the pods:

West

OL Reign

Portland Thorns FC

Utah Royals FC

Northeast

Chicago Red Stars

Sky Blue FC

Washington Spirit

South

North Carolina Courage

Orlando Pride

Houston Dash

The NWSL is picking up action following the 2020 Challenge Cup, which ran for one month in a one-location bubble. The Houston Dash took home the Challenge Cup crown in July.

For the Fall Series, there will be a televised NWSL Game of the Week on the CBS every Saturday in September, and on CBS Sports Network three Saturdays in October. CBS All Access will exclusively stream four games in addition to the CBS broadcast coverage in September. Additionally, Twitch will exclusively stream seven games globally, including in the United States, and every game internationally.

2020 NWSL Fall Series Schedule (Weeks 1-3)

*CBS Game of the Week highlighted in bold