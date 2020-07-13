Watch Now: Breakdown: Spirit Defeat Dash (1:05)

Fourteen games are in the books at the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The Utah tournament kicked off last month and reigning champions North Carolina Courage have picked up where they left off with three wins in three tries to start play. 

Lynn Williams of the Courage has been the Challenge Cup's top goalscorer with three goals in her team's two wins at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah. Williams currently leads the chase for the 2020 Challenge Cup Golden Boot, but Rachel Daly and Shea Groom of the Houston Dash are looking like contenders to be the tournament's top scorer. Daly notched a two-goal performance of her own in a high-scoring draw against Utah Royals FC last week, and Groom put on a show Saturday against OL Reign. 

You can find an updated look at the Golden Boot standings below. Every game from the Challenge Cup is available to stream on CBS All Access. For more on how to watch the games and what else is available on CBS All Access, click here.

PlayerTeamGoalsAssists

1. Lynn Williams

NC Courage

3

0

T2. Rachel Daly

Houston Dash

2

1

T2. Shea GroomHouston Dash21

4. Veronica Boquete

Utah Royals FC

1

2

T5. Debinha

NC Courage

1

1

T5. Kristie MewisHouston Dash
11
T5. Amy RodriguezUtah Royals FC11
T5. Ashley HatchWashington Spirit11

T9. Morgan Gautrat

Chicago Red Stars

1

0

T9. Casey ShortChicago Red Stars10
T9. Abby ErcegNC Courage10

T9. Simone Charley

Portland Thorns

1

0

T9. Lindsey HoranPortland Thorns10
T9. Nahomi KawasumiSky Blue FC10
T9. Paige MonaghanSky Blue FC10
T9. Tziarra KingUtah Royals FC10
T9. Diana MathesonUtah Royals FC10
T9. Rose LavelleWashington Spirit10
T9. Bayley FeistWashington Spirit10
T9. Sam StaabWashington Spirit10