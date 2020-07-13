Fourteen games are in the books at the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The Utah tournament kicked off last month and reigning champions North Carolina Courage have picked up where they left off with three wins in three tries to start play.
Lynn Williams of the Courage has been the Challenge Cup's top goalscorer with three goals in her team's two wins at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah. Williams currently leads the chase for the 2020 Challenge Cup Golden Boot, but Rachel Daly and Shea Groom of the Houston Dash are looking like contenders to be the tournament's top scorer. Daly notched a two-goal performance of her own in a high-scoring draw against Utah Royals FC last week, and Groom put on a show Saturday against OL Reign.
You can find an updated look at the Golden Boot standings below. Every game from the Challenge Cup is available to stream on CBS All Access. For more on how to watch the games and what else is available on CBS All Access, click here.
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Assists
1. Lynn Williams
NC Courage
3
0
T2. Rachel Daly
Houston Dash
2
1
|T2. Shea Groom
|Houston Dash
|2
|1
4. Veronica Boquete
Utah Royals FC
1
2
T5. Debinha
NC Courage
1
1
|T5. Kristie Mewis
|Houston Dash
|1
|1
|T5. Amy Rodriguez
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|1
|T5. Ashley Hatch
|Washington Spirit
|1
|1
T9. Morgan Gautrat
Chicago Red Stars
1
0
|T9. Casey Short
|Chicago Red Stars
|1
|0
|T9. Abby Erceg
|NC Courage
|1
|0
T9. Simone Charley
Portland Thorns
1
0
|T9. Lindsey Horan
|Portland Thorns
|1
|0
|T9. Nahomi Kawasumi
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|T9. Paige Monaghan
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|0
|T9. Tziarra King
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|0
|T9. Diana Matheson
|Utah Royals FC
|1
|0
|T9. Rose Lavelle
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0
|T9. Bayley Feist
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0
|T9. Sam Staab
|Washington Spirit
|1
|0