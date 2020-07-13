Watch Now: Breakdown: Spirit Defeat Dash ( 1:05 )

Fourteen games are in the books at the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The Utah tournament kicked off last month and reigning champions North Carolina Courage have picked up where they left off with three wins in three tries to start play.

Lynn Williams of the Courage has been the Challenge Cup's top goalscorer with three goals in her team's two wins at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah. Williams currently leads the chase for the 2020 Challenge Cup Golden Boot, but Rachel Daly and Shea Groom of the Houston Dash are looking like contenders to be the tournament's top scorer. Daly notched a two-goal performance of her own in a high-scoring draw against Utah Royals FC last week, and Groom put on a show Saturday against OL Reign.

You can find an updated look at the Golden Boot standings below. Every game from the Challenge Cup is available to stream on CBS All Access. For more on how to watch the games and what else is available on CBS All Access, click here.