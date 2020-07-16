Watch Now: How Will Play Look Different During The Knockout Stage? ( 2:25 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is heading into the knockout round as all eight clubs begin quarterfinal play this weekend. The top-seeded North Carolina Courage will face Portland Thorns FC to start the round and all four quarterfinal games will be played Friday and Saturday.

All quarterfinals can be streamed with CBS All Access. Here's the upcoming slate:

Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Before play picks back up, let's take a closer look at some of the round's biggest storylines.

What's in store for Dash-Royals rematch?

Houston and Utah played the highest-scoring game of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup so far with a 3-3 draw on June 30. Since then the teams have combined to score three goals between them in six games, but maybe the offensive fireworks will return when the Dash and Royals meet in Friday night's quarterfinal.

The Royals have showcased their commitment to coach Craig Harrington's 3-5-2 formation during the Challenge Cup in the early phases of their group play. Midfielder Vero Boquete and forward Amy Rodriguez have impressed with their ability to both set up play and connect on goal for their club. The team enters the knockout round having dropped its last two group matches, but has seen strong individual performances from players like Elizabeth Ball and Kate Del Fava.

Meanwhile, Dash head coach James Clarkson has his team rolling this tournament with a level of commitment and buy-in to team culture that may have been lacking in prior seasons. In post-training comments, Clarkson spoke on facing the tournament hosts once again in quarterfinals.

"Looking forward to it, [we] obviously played in them in the opening game of the tournament, hopefully it's not another 3-3 and we defend a little bit better," Clarkson said. "But looking forward to it, players are excited, motivated, so I can't wait for it."

Reign looking for better finishing

The Reign have found themselves somewhat snakebitten in front of goal throughout group play. New head coach Farid Benstiti has his team committed to establishing its shape and formation throughout group games, but the Reign's finishing in the final third ultimately struggled to connect in front of goal ahead of knockout rounds. The buildup on the pitch has been patient, and the scoring lacking, but the return of players like Taylor Smith and Sofia Huerta could change that for the team moving forward.

Will Red Stars find right combo?

While the Red Stars' rookies and second-year players have gotten valuable experiences in the group phase of the Challenge Cup, head coach Rory Dames and his team earned a win to carry them into quarterfinals thanks to a late game winner from defender Casey Short. The team has two goals scored over their four group matches played, and the team is riding heavily on its impressive defense, but there's still a question of which forward combination will work best.