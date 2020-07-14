Watch Now: Reaction: NC Courage Handle Sky Blue FC ( 3:53 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is heading to the knockout round. All eight teams have advanced into quarterfinals, and play will resume on Friday with two win-or-go home games. The North Carolina Courage won all four of their preliminary round games to earn the top seed. They'll play the eighth-seeded Portland Thorns to start the quarterfinals. The Houston Dash and Utah Royals will also play Friday, as all four teams will repeat their opening games of the Challenge Cup.

While the power rankings shifted throughout the duration of group play, there's no doubt who is on top as quarterfinals begin.

Take a look below at where teams have landed now that the preliminary round has concluded.

So who wins the NWSL Challenge Cup? And which long shot could stun the soccer world? Visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks for the NWSL Challenge Cup, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent!