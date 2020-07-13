Watch Now: Highlights: North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars ( 1:56 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup continues Monday with the final two games of the preliminary round. The North Carolina Courage are the only team to win their first three games in Utah and have already locked up the No. 1 seed for the knockout stage. There's still plenty of other seeding to figure out, however. The tournament features eight participants spending roughly a month in Utah with the hopes of taking home the inaugural trophy for the top women's league in the world.

The knockout stage begins in the middle of July. The final will air on CBS while all matches will be available to stream on CBS All Access.

Here's the schedule and kickoff times for the preliminary round and the knockout stage:

