The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup continues Monday with the final two games of the preliminary round. The North Carolina Courage are the only team to win their first three games in Utah and have already locked up the No. 1 seed for the knockout stage. There's still plenty of other seeding to figure out, however. The tournament features eight participants spending roughly a month in Utah with the hopes of taking home the inaugural trophy for the top women's league in the world. 

The knockout stage begins in the middle of July. The final will air on CBS while all matches will be available to stream on CBS All Access

Here's the schedule and kickoff times for the preliminary round and the knockout stage:

DATEMATCHUPSTIME (ET)TV

Sat., June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns FC 1    

FINALCBS & CBS All Access

Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

FINALCBS All Access  

Tue., June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals FC 3

FINALCBS All Access  

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Wed., July 1

Portland Thorns FC 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Sat., July 4

Utah Royals FC 1, Sky Blue FC 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Sun., July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Portland Thorns FC 1, Washington Spirit 1

FINALCBS All Access  

Wed., July 8

OL Reign 1, Utah Royals 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Sky Blue FC 2, Houston Dash 0

FINAL 
CBS All Access  

Sun., July 12

Washington Spirit 1,  Houston Dash 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Chicago Red Stars 1. Utah Royals FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Mon., July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

12:30 p.m.
CBS All Access  

Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina Courage

10 p.m.CBS All Access  

Fri., July 17

Quarterfinal 1 at Zions Bank Stadium

12:30 p.m.
CBS All Access  

Quarterfinal 2 at Zions Bank Stadium 10 p.m.CBS All Access  
Sat., July 18Quarterfinal 3 at Zions Bank Stadium 12:30 p.m.
CBS All Access

Quarterfinal 4 at Zions Bank Stadium10 p.m.CBS All Access

Wed., July 22

Semifinal 1 at Rio Tinto Stadium

12:30 p.m.
CBS All Access

Semifinal 2 at Rio Tinto Stadium 10 p.m.CBS All Access

Sun., July 26

Final at Rio Tinto Stadium

12:30 p.m. 
CBS & CBS All Access

For more on the NWSL, click here.