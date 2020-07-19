Watch Now: Who Wins The NWSL Cup? (0:47)

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is down to its final four. After a quarterfinal round that featured one big upset and three penalty shootouts, the Portland Thorns, Houston Dash, Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars are the final teams standing in the Utah tournament. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, and the tournament wraps up on Sunday, July 26 with the final at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The final will air on CBS while all matches will be available to stream on CBS All Access

Here's the schedule and kickoff times for the preliminary round and the knockout stage:

DATEMATCHUPSTIME (ET)TV

Sat., June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns FC 1    

FINALCBS & CBS All Access

Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

FINALCBS All Access  

Tue., June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals FC 3

FINALCBS All Access  

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Wed., July 1

Portland Thorns FC 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Sat., July 4

Utah Royals FC 1, Sky Blue FC 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

FINAL
CBS All Access  

Sun., July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Portland Thorns FC 1, Washington Spirit 1

FINALCBS All Access  

Wed., July 8

OL Reign 1, Utah Royals 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Sky Blue FC 2, Houston Dash 0

FINAL 
CBS All Access  

Sun., July 12

Washington Spirit 1,  Houston Dash 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Chicago Red Stars 1. Utah Royals FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Mon., July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

North Carolina Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Fri., July 17

Quarterfinal: Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0

FINALCBS All Access  

Quarterfinal: Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)FINALCBS All Access  
Sat., July 18Quarterfinal: Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)FINALCBS All Access

Quarterfinal: Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)FINALCBS All Access

Wed., July 22

Semifinal: Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns

12:30 p.m.
CBS All Access

Semifinal: Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC10 p.m.CBS All Access

Sun., July 26

Final at Rio Tinto Stadium

12:30 p.m. 
CBS & CBS All Access

