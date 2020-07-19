Watch Now: Who Wins The NWSL Cup? ( 0:47 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is down to its final four. After a quarterfinal round that featured one big upset and three penalty shootouts, the Portland Thorns, Houston Dash, Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars are the final teams standing in the Utah tournament. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, and the tournament wraps up on Sunday, July 26 with the final at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The final will air on CBS while all matches will be available to stream on CBS All Access.

So who wins the NWSL Challenge Cup? And which long shot could stun the soccer world? Visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks for the NWSL Challenge Cup, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent!

Here's the schedule and kickoff times for the preliminary round and the knockout stage:

For more on the NWSL, click here.