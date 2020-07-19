Watch Now:
Who Wins The NWSL Cup?
The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is down to its final four. After a quarterfinal round that featured one big upset and three penalty shootouts, the Portland Thorns, Houston Dash, Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars are the final teams standing in the Utah tournament. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, and the tournament wraps up on Sunday, July 26 with the final at Rio Tinto Stadium.
The final will air on CBS while all matches will be available to stream on CBS All Access.
Here's the schedule and kickoff times for the preliminary round and the knockout stage:
Sat., June 27
North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns FC 1
|FINAL
|CBS & CBS All Access
Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Tue., June 30
Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals FC 3
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
OL Reign 0, Sky Blue FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 1
Portland Thorns FC 0, Chicago Red Stars 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sat., July 4
Utah Royals FC 1, Sky Blue FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 5
North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Portland Thorns FC 1, Washington Spirit 1
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 8
OL Reign 1, Utah Royals 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sky Blue FC 2, Houston Dash 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 12
Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Chicago Red Stars 1. Utah Royals FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Mon., July 13
OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
North Carolina Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Fri., July 17
Quarterfinal: Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|Quarterfinal: Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|Sat., July 18
|Quarterfinal: Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
|Quarterfinal: Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)
|FINAL
|CBS All Access
Wed., July 22
Semifinal: Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns
|12:30 p.m.
|CBS All Access
|Semifinal: Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC
|10 p.m.
|CBS All Access
Sun., July 26
Final at Rio Tinto Stadium
|12:30 p.m.
|CBS & CBS All Access
