The NWSL Challenge Cup began in late June, becoming the first pro team sports league in the United States to return during the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament wrapped up Sunday as the Houston Dash beat the Chicago Red Stars in the final. You can find every result from the month-long, eight-team tournament below.

Complete NWSL Challenge Cup scores, schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals FC 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

OL Reign 1, Utah Royals 0

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0

North Carolina Courage 2, Sky Blue FC 0

Friday, July 17

Portland Thorns 1, North Carolina Courage 0

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0 (Dash advance, 3-2, on PKs)

Saturday, July 18

Sky Blue FC 0, Washington Spirit 0 (Sky Blue advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Chicago Red Stars 0, OL Reign 0 (Red Stars advance, 4-3, on PKs)

Wednesday, July 22

Houston Dash 1, Portland Thorns 0

Chicago Red Stars 3, Sky Blue FC 2

Sunday, July 26

Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0