The NWSL Challenge Cup got underway last month, becoming the first pro team sports league in the United States to return during the coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams will battle for the crown in the month-long tournament after the Orlando Pride had to pull out of the competition due to numerous positive COVID-19 tests at the club.

The opening match and final will air on CBS, and all matches can be viewed on CBS All-Access.

Complete NWSL Challenge Cup scores, schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Washington Spirit 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

North Carolina Courage 2, Washington Spirit 0

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals FC 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

OL Reign 1, Utah Royals 0

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Sky Blue vs. North Carolina, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Friday, July 17

Quarterfinal 1, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Quarterfinal 2, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Saturday, July 18

Quarterfinal 3, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Quarterfinal 4, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Wednesday, July 22

Semifinal 1, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Semifinal 2, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Sunday, July 26

Final, 12:30 p.m. (CBS and CBS All Access)