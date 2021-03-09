The National Women's Soccer League announced the full schedule for the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup on Tuesday. The 21-game tournament kicks off on April 9 with a doubleheader, featuring a rematch of last year's final between the reigning champion Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Stadium on CBS Sports Network, followed by newcomers Kansas City making its NWSL debut on the road against Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' premium streaming service.

For current subscribers, your CBS app will automatically switch to Paramount+ on March 4. You can also head to paramountplus.com on and log in with your current CBS All Access credentials to start streaming!

In total, four of the 21 games will air on exclusively CBS Sports Network, including the first Cascadia rivalry matchup of the year between the Thorns and OL Reign on April 21. The remaining 17 games will be available to stream on Paramount+, including the final on May 8, which will also simulcast on CBS Television Network.

2021 NWSL Challenge Cup format

The inaugural Challenge Cup was the first professional team sports event to return to play in United States during the COVID-19 pandemic and took place in two venues near Salt Lake City, Utah. This time, while we're still dealing with the pandemic, teams will be back at their home markets and things are going to work a little differently.

Here's a look at the 2021 Challenge Cup format:

All 10 NWSL teams are split into two divisions -- East and West -- of five teams.

Each team will play a total of four games (two home, two away) within their division, as approved by the medical task force.

The top team from the East will square off against the top team in the West in the final on May 8.

The division alignment goes as follows:

West: Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City, Portland Thorns, OL Reign

Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City, Portland Thorns, OL Reign East: North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Racing Louisville FC, Sky Blue FC, Washington Spirit

Racing Louisville FC will kick off their inaugural season at home against the Orlando Price on April 10. Kansas City won't plays its first home game until April 26 against the Houston Dash. The championship site will be determined by the league at a later date. Below the complete schedule, by date and by team:

Schedule by date

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, April 9

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, April 10

NC Courage vs. Washington Spirit, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Racing Louisville FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 14

Orlando Pride vs. Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Thursday, April 15

Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, April 16

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

OL Reign vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, April 20

Sky Blue FC vs. NC Courage, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 21

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Monday, April 26

Racing Louisville FC vs. NC Courage, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Kansas City vs. Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, April 27

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 1

NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, May 2

Sky Blue FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Kansas City vs. OL Reign, 4:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 8

NWSL Challenge Cup championship, 1 p.m. (CBS and Paramount+)

Team-by-team schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Chicago Red Stars (home games at SeatGeek Stadium):

Friday, April 9: at Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

at Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Thursday, April 15: vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Tuesday, April 20: vs. Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

vs. Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Tuesday, April 27: at OL Reign, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)



Houston Dash (home games at BBVA Stadium):

Friday, April 9: vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Friday, April 16: at OL Reign, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

at OL Reign, 10 p.m. (Paramount+) Monday, April 26: at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Sunday, May 2: vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Kansas City (home games at Field of Legends):

Friday, April 9: at Portland Thorns FC, 10:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



at Portland Thorns FC, 10:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Tuesday, April 20: at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Monday, April 26: vs. Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



vs. Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Sunday, May 2: vs. OL Reign, 4:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



OL Reign (home games at Cheney Stadium):

Friday, April 16: vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m. (Paramount+) Wednesday, April 21: at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Tuesday, April 27: vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)



vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. (Paramount+) Sunday, May 2: at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



Portland Thorns FC (home games at Providence Park):

Friday, April 9: vs. Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



vs. Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Thursday, April 15: at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Wednesday, April 21: vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Sunday, May 2: at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



North Carolina Courage (home games at Sahlen's Stadium):

Saturday, April 10: vs. Washington Spirit, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



vs. Washington Spirit, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Tuesday, April 20: at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)



at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m. (Paramount+) Monday, April 26: at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)



at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m. (Paramount+) Saturday, May 1: vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



Orlando Pride (home games at Exploria Stadium):

Saturday, April 10: at Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

at Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m. (Paramount+) Wednesday, April 14: vs. Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

vs. Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Wednesday, April 21: vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)



vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. (Paramount+) Saturday, May 1: at NC Courage, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



Racing Louisville FC (home games at Lynn Family Stadium):

Saturday, April 10: vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. (Paramount+) Friday, April 16: at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)



at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. (Paramount+) Monday, April 26: vs. NC Courage, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)



vs. NC Courage, 6 p.m. (Paramount+) Sunday, May 2: at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)



Sky Blue FC (home games at Montclair State):

Wednesday, April 14: at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Tuesday, April 20: vs. NC Courage, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)



vs. NC Courage, 6 p.m. (Paramount+) Tuesday, April 27: at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)



at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. (Paramount+) Sunday, May 2: vs. Racing Louisville FC, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Washington Spirit (home games at Segra Field):