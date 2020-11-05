The NWSL is kicking off its 2020 offseason in style with an expansion draft for Racing Louisville, the league's 10th team. Louisville will be joining the league in 2021 and are set to draft their squad from the league's other nine sides on Nov. 12. The league has now announced its expansion draft rules, with eight NWSL clubs allowed to protect 11 players with up to two U.S. allocated players ahead of the draft. The ninth club, Chicago Red Stars, were excluded after trading Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato for full roster protection from Louisville. Protected player lists dropped Thursday with the expansion draft set to take place on Nov. 12.
Let's take a look at the players who have been protected by their teams.
Chicago Red Stars
- Chicago has full roster protection after trading Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato to Louisville.
Houston Dash
Protected Players
- Jane Campbell
- Allysha Chapman (CAN Allocated)
- Rachel Daly (International)
- Shea Groom
- Haley Hanson
- Veronica Latsko
- Kristie Mewis
- Katie Naughton
- Megan Oyster
- Nichelle Prince (CAN Allocated)
- Sophie Schmidt (CAN Allocated)
Unprotected Players
- Bridgette Andrzejewski
- Chloe Castaneda (College Protected)
- Taylor Comeau (Playing Rights)
- Nikki Cross (Playing Rights)
- Amanda Dennis
- Marissa Diggs (Playing Rights)
- Jamia Fields
- Lindsey Harris
- Melissa Henderson (Playing Rights)
- Bianca Henninger (Playing Rights)
- Savannah Jordan (Playing Rights)
- Maegan Kelly
- Cecelia Kizer
- Christine Nairn
- Ally Prisock
- Cambria Privett
- Erin Simon
- Katie Stengel
- Brianna Visalli
North Carolina Courage
Protected Players
- Abby Dahlkemper (U.S. Allocated)
- Debora De Oliveira (International)
- Abby Erceg (International)
- Kristen Hamilton
- Hallie Mace
- Merritt Mathias
- Jessica McDonald
- Casey Murphy
- Denise O'Sullivan (International)
- Lynn Williams
- Samantha Mewis (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)
Unprotected Players
- Lindsay Agnew
- Jaelene Daniels (Playing Rights)
- Brianne Folds (College Protected)
- Hailey Harbison
- Kaleigh Kurtz
- Steph Labbe (CAN Allocated)
- Samantha Leshnak
- McKenzie Meehan
- Addisyn Merrick
- Lauren Milliet
- Sinclaire Miramontez
- Heather O'Reilly (Playing Rights)
- Cari Roccaro
- Katelyn Rowland
- Havana Solaun
- Meredith Speck
- Ally Watt
- Ryan Williams
Orlando Pride
Protected Players
- Claire Emslie (International)
- Taylor Kornieck
- Sydney Leroux
- Phoebe McClernon (College Protected)
- Jade Moore (International)
- Alex Morgan (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)
- Courtney Petersen
- Ali Riley
- Emily Sonnett (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)
- Marta Vieira da Silva (International)
- Marisa Viggiano
Unprotected Players
- Kristen Edmonds
- Caitlin Farrell (Playing Rights)
- Joanna Fennema (Playing Rights)
- Caitlin Foord (Playing Rights)
- Ashlyn Harris (U.S. Allocated)
- Alanna Kennedy (International)
- Abi Kim (College Protected)
- Ali Krieger (U.S. Allocated)
- Camila Martins Pereira
- Erin McLeod (International)
- Carson Pickett
- Konya Plummer (International)
- Toni Pressley
- Cheyenne Shorts (College Protected)
- Emily Van Egmond (International)
- Chelsee Washington
- Brittany Wilson
- Shelina Zadorsky (CAN Allocated)
Portland Thorns FC
Protected Players
- Simone Charley
- Crystal Dunn (U.S. Allocated)
- Lindsey Horan (U.S. Allocated)
- Kelli Hubly
- Meghan Klingenberg
- Natalia Kuikka (International)
- Emily Menges
- Raquel Rodriguez (International)
- Christine Sinclair (CAN Allocated)
- Sophia Smith
- Morgan Weaver
Unprotected Players
- Nadine Angerer (Playing Rights)
- Bella Bixby
- Celeste Boureille
- Marian Dougherty
- Brittany Eckerstrom
- Marissa Everett
- Adrianna Franch (U.S. Allocated)
- Tobin Heath (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)
- Tyler Lussi
- Andressa Machry (Playing Rights)
- Nikki Marshall (Playing Rights)
- Meagan Morris (Playing Rights)
- Meaghan Nally
- Emily Ogle
- Madison Pogarch
- Hayley Raso (Playing Rights)
- Katherine Reynolds (Playing Rights)
- Angela Salem
- Becky Sauerbrunn (U.S. Allocated)
- Gabby Seiler
- Katrina Tarr (Playing Rights)
- Rachel Van Hollebeke (Playing Rights)
- Christen Westphal
- Sandra Yu (Playing Rights)
OL Reign
Protected Players
- Bethany Balcer
- Lauren Barnes
- Amber Brooks
- Jess Fishlock
- Sofia Huerta
- Darian Jenkins
- Rose Lavelle (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)
- Allie Long (U.S. Allocated)
- Kristen McNabb
- Yuka Momiki
- Leah Pruitt
Unprotected Players
- Morgan Andrews
- Julia Ashley
- Michelle Betos
- Meg Brandt (College Protected)
- Mariah Bullock (Playing Rights)
- Stephanie Catley (Playing Rights)
- Stephanie Cox
- Shirley Cruz Trana (International)
- Kiersten Dallstream (Playing Rights)
- Schuyler Debree (Playing Rights)
- Machaela George
- Madison Hammond
- Sam Hiatt (College Protected)
- Kelcie Hedge
- Celia Jimenez Delgado (International)
- Adrienne Jordan (Playing Rights)
- Alyssa Kleiner (Playing Rights)
- Theresa Nielsen (Playing Rights, International)
- Morgan Proffitt (Playing Rights)
- Quinn (International)
- Megan Rapinoe (U.S. Allocated)
- Taylor Smith
- Jasmyne Spencer
- Jodie Taylor (Playing Rights)
- Rumi Utsugi (Playing Rights)
- Abby Wambach (Playing Rights)
- Danielle Weatherholt
- Rosie White (International)
- Lydia Williams (Playing Rights)
- Beverly Yanez (Playing Rights)
Sky Blue FC
Protected Players
- Imani Dorsey
- Nahomi Kawasumi (International)
- Amanda McGlynn
- Paige Monaghan
- Ifeoma Onumonu
- Mallory Pugh (U.S. Allocated)
- Margaret Purce
- Kailen Sheridan (CAN Allocated)
- Evelyne Viens (International)
- Sarah Woldmoe
- McCall Zerboni
Unprotected Players
- Nicole Baxter
- Melanie Booth (Playing Rights)
- Jennifer Cudjoe (International)
- Julie Doyle (Playing Rights)
- Caprice Dydasco
- Elizabeth Eddy
- Sabrina Flores
- Mandy Freeman
- Christina Gibbons (Playing Rights)
- Didi Haracic
- Megan Hinz
- Jennifer Hoy (Playing Rights)
- Estelle Johnson
- Gina Lewandowski
- Carli Lloyd (U.S. Allocated)
- Jill Loyden (Playing Rights)
- Manya Makoski (Playing Rights)
- Dominique Richardson
- Kaleigh Riehl
- Erica Skroski
- Chantelle Swaby (College Protected)
- Madison Tiernan (Playing Rights)
- Rebecca Tweed (Playing Rights)
- Kenie Wright
Utah Royals FC
Protected Players
- Elizabeth Ball
- Kate Bowen
- Rachel Corsie
- Kate Del Fava
- Tziarra King
- Lo'eau Labonta
- Kelley O'Hara (U.S. Allocated)
- Amy Shilling
- Abigail Smith
- Michele Vasconcelos
- Gabrielle Vincent
Unprotected Players
- Nicole Barnhart
- Veronica Boquete (International)
- Kate Deines (Playing Rights)
- Cyera Hintzen (College Protected)
- Lauren Holiday (Playing Rights)
- Gunnhildur Jonsdottir
- Samantha Johnson (Playing Rights)
- Amanda Laddish (Playing Rights)
- Taylor Leach
- Taylor Lytle
- Michelle Maemone
- Diana Matheson (CAN Allocated)
- Sydney Miramontez (Playing Rights)
- Madeline Nolf
- Christen Press (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)
- Brittany Ratcliffe
- Desiree Scott (CAN Allocated)
- Arielle Ship
- Raisa Strom-Okimoto
- Erika Tymrak (Playing Rights)
- Mallory Weber
Washington Spirit
Protected Players
- Dorian Bailey
- Aubrey Bledsoe
- Jordan DiBiasi
- Bayley Feist
- Ashley Hatch
- Tori Huster
- Tegan McGrady
- Paige Nielsen
- Ashley Sanchez
- Sam Staab
- Andi Sullivan
Unprotected Players
- Jaye Boissiere
- Averie Collins
- Megan Dougherty Howard
- Jenna Hellstrom (International)
- Brooke Hendrix
- Natalie Jacobs
- Devon Kerr
- Lori Lindsey (Playing Rights)
- Joanna Lohman (Playing Rights)
- Katie Lund
- Katie McClure
- Meghan McCool
- Jessie Scarpa
- Crystal Thomas
- Kumi Yokoyama (International)