The NWSL is kicking off its 2020 offseason in style with an expansion draft for Racing Louisville, the league's 10th team. Louisville will be joining the league in 2021 and are set to draft their squad from the league's other nine sides on Nov. 12. The league has now announced its expansion draft rules, with eight NWSL clubs allowed to protect 11 players with up to two U.S. allocated players ahead of the draft. The ninth club, Chicago Red Stars, were excluded after trading Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato for full roster protection from Louisville. Protected player lists dropped Thursday with the expansion draft set to take place on Nov. 12.

Let's take a look at the players who have been protected by their teams.

Chicago Red Stars

Chicago has full roster protection after trading Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato to Louisville.

Houston Dash

Protected Players

Jane Campbell



Allysha Chapman (CAN Allocated)



Rachel Daly (International)



Shea Groom



Haley Hanson



Veronica Latsko



Kristie Mewis



Katie Naughton



Megan Oyster



Nichelle Prince (CAN Allocated)



Sophie Schmidt (CAN Allocated)



Unprotected Players

Bridgette Andrzejewski



Chloe Castaneda (College Protected)



Taylor Comeau (Playing Rights)



Nikki Cross (Playing Rights)



Amanda Dennis



Marissa Diggs (Playing Rights)



Jamia Fields



Lindsey Harris



Melissa Henderson (Playing Rights)



Bianca Henninger (Playing Rights)



Savannah Jordan (Playing Rights)



Maegan Kelly



Cecelia Kizer



Christine Nairn



Ally Prisock



Cambria Privett



Erin Simon



Katie Stengel



Brianna Visalli



North Carolina Courage

Protected Players

Abby Dahlkemper (U.S. Allocated)



Debora De Oliveira (International)



Abby Erceg (International)



Kristen Hamilton



Hallie Mace



Merritt Mathias



Jessica McDonald



Casey Murphy



Denise O'Sullivan (International)



Lynn Williams



Samantha Mewis (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)

Unprotected Players

Lindsay Agnew



Jaelene Daniels (Playing Rights)



Brianne Folds (College Protected)



Hailey Harbison



Kaleigh Kurtz



Steph Labbe (CAN Allocated)



Samantha Leshnak



McKenzie Meehan



Addisyn Merrick



Lauren Milliet



Sinclaire Miramontez



Heather O'Reilly (Playing Rights)



Cari Roccaro



Katelyn Rowland



Havana Solaun



Meredith Speck



Ally Watt



Ryan Williams



Orlando Pride

Protected Players

Claire Emslie (International)



Taylor Kornieck



Sydney Leroux



Phoebe McClernon (College Protected)



Jade Moore (International)



Alex Morgan (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)



Courtney Petersen



Ali Riley



Emily Sonnett (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)



Marta Vieira da Silva (International)



Marisa Viggiano

Unprotected Players

Kristen Edmonds



Caitlin Farrell (Playing Rights)



Joanna Fennema (Playing Rights)



Caitlin Foord (Playing Rights)



Ashlyn Harris (U.S. Allocated)



Alanna Kennedy (International)



Abi Kim (College Protected)



Ali Krieger (U.S. Allocated)



Camila Martins Pereira



Erin McLeod (International)



Carson Pickett



Konya Plummer (International)



Toni Pressley



Cheyenne Shorts (College Protected)



Emily Van Egmond (International)



Chelsee Washington



Brittany Wilson



Shelina Zadorsky (CAN Allocated)



Portland Thorns FC

Protected Players

Simone Charley



Crystal Dunn (U.S. Allocated)



Lindsey Horan (U.S. Allocated)



Kelli Hubly



Meghan Klingenberg



Natalia Kuikka (International)



Emily Menges



Raquel Rodriguez (International)



Christine Sinclair (CAN Allocated)



Sophia Smith



Morgan Weaver



Unprotected Players

Nadine Angerer (Playing Rights)



Bella Bixby



Celeste Boureille



Marian Dougherty



Brittany Eckerstrom



Marissa Everett



Adrianna Franch (U.S. Allocated)



Tobin Heath (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)



Tyler Lussi



Andressa Machry (Playing Rights)



Nikki Marshall (Playing Rights)



Meagan Morris (Playing Rights)



Meaghan Nally



Emily Ogle



Madison Pogarch



Hayley Raso (Playing Rights)



Katherine Reynolds (Playing Rights)



Angela Salem



Becky Sauerbrunn (U.S. Allocated)



Gabby Seiler



Katrina Tarr (Playing Rights)



Rachel Van Hollebeke (Playing Rights)



Christen Westphal



Sandra Yu (Playing Rights)



OL Reign

Protected Players

Bethany Balcer



Lauren Barnes



Amber Brooks



Jess Fishlock



Sofia Huerta



Darian Jenkins



Rose Lavelle (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)



Allie Long (U.S. Allocated)



Kristen McNabb



Yuka Momiki



Leah Pruitt



Unprotected Players

Morgan Andrews



Julia Ashley



Michelle Betos



Meg Brandt (College Protected)



Mariah Bullock (Playing Rights)



Stephanie Catley (Playing Rights)



Stephanie Cox



Shirley Cruz Trana (International)



Kiersten Dallstream (Playing Rights)



Schuyler Debree (Playing Rights)



Machaela George



Madison Hammond



Sam Hiatt (College Protected)



Kelcie Hedge



Celia Jimenez Delgado (International)



Adrienne Jordan (Playing Rights)



Alyssa Kleiner (Playing Rights)



Theresa Nielsen (Playing Rights, International)



Morgan Proffitt (Playing Rights)



Quinn (International)



Megan Rapinoe (U.S. Allocated)



Taylor Smith



Jasmyne Spencer



Jodie Taylor (Playing Rights)



Rumi Utsugi (Playing Rights)



Abby Wambach (Playing Rights)



Danielle Weatherholt



Rosie White (International)



Lydia Williams (Playing Rights)



Beverly Yanez (Playing Rights)



Sky Blue FC

Protected Players

Imani Dorsey



Nahomi Kawasumi (International)



Amanda McGlynn



Paige Monaghan



Ifeoma Onumonu



Mallory Pugh (U.S. Allocated)



Margaret Purce



Kailen Sheridan (CAN Allocated)



Evelyne Viens (International)



Sarah Woldmoe



McCall Zerboni



Unprotected Players

Nicole Baxter



Melanie Booth (Playing Rights)



Jennifer Cudjoe (International)



Julie Doyle (Playing Rights)



Caprice Dydasco



Elizabeth Eddy



Sabrina Flores



Mandy Freeman



Christina Gibbons (Playing Rights)



Didi Haracic



Megan Hinz



Jennifer Hoy (Playing Rights)



Estelle Johnson



Gina Lewandowski



Carli Lloyd (U.S. Allocated)



Jill Loyden (Playing Rights)



Manya Makoski (Playing Rights)



Dominique Richardson



Kaleigh Riehl



Erica Skroski



Chantelle Swaby (College Protected)



Madison Tiernan (Playing Rights)



Rebecca Tweed (Playing Rights)



Kenie Wright



Utah Royals FC

Protected Players

Elizabeth Ball



Kate Bowen



Rachel Corsie



Kate Del Fava



Tziarra King



Lo'eau Labonta



Kelley O'Hara (U.S. Allocated)



Amy Shilling



Abigail Smith



Michele Vasconcelos



Gabrielle Vincent



Unprotected Players

Nicole Barnhart



Veronica Boquete (International)



Kate Deines (Playing Rights)



Cyera Hintzen (College Protected)



Lauren Holiday (Playing Rights)



Gunnhildur Jonsdottir



Samantha Johnson (Playing Rights)



Amanda Laddish (Playing Rights)



Taylor Leach



Taylor Lytle



Michelle Maemone



Diana Matheson (CAN Allocated)



Sydney Miramontez (Playing Rights)



Madeline Nolf



Christen Press (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)



Brittany Ratcliffe



Desiree Scott (CAN Allocated)



Arielle Ship



Raisa Strom-Okimoto



Erika Tymrak (Playing Rights)



Mallory Weber



Washington Spirit

Protected Players

Dorian Bailey



Aubrey Bledsoe



Jordan DiBiasi



Bayley Feist



Ashley Hatch



Tori Huster



Tegan McGrady



Paige Nielsen



Ashley Sanchez



Sam Staab



Andi Sullivan



Unprotected Players