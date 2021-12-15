San Diego Wave Fútbol Club unveiled their official team crest and colors on Wednesday, ahead of the 2022 NWSL expansion draft. The California side officially joined the league as the twelfth club and newest expansion team, and will compete in the upcoming 2022 NWSL season.

The club release on the crest explains that the new logo, a shield, "is a symbol of strength, for the city and team, to proudly stand behind."

San Diego Wave FC

Within the crest is a blue wave, underneath a bright pink banner of the city's name, and includes a sunset, all meant to represent "the beauty, fun, and vibrant culture of the city and its people."

"We are thrilled to unveil our colors and crest that have been inspired by San Diego's beauty, it's culture and the sheer power of the Pacific Ocean," said Club President Jill Ellis. "We are confident that our players and fans near and far will enjoy wearing our crest and colors while proudly representing and supporting San Diego Wave Fútbol Club."

The franchise also announced that Snapdragon Stadium will serve as its permanent home after its scheduled opening in September 2022. In the meantime, the club will begin play at its temporary home, Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego, in March 2022. Located in the heart of Mission Valley, Snapdragon Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-use facility that is meant to serve as a sport, entertainment, and civic landmark centrally located within San Diego.

"Today marks another great milestone in the development of Snapdragon Stadium as we announce a partnership with Wave FC that will bring the best women's soccer in the world to our brand new, state of the art stadium," said SDSU Athletic Director JD Wicker. "Our mission from day one was to bring phenomenal new professional partners to San Diego to play in a stadium designed for the entire San Diego community."

The stadium announcement and crest unveiling is just the most recent piece of news from the club ahead of Thursday's expansion draft (which airs on CBS Sports HQ). The franchise recently made several moves to build out their roster, including the acquisition of USWNT star forward Alex Morgan.