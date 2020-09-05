The National Women's Soccer League will kick off the Fall Series on Saturday when the Washington Spirit host Sky Blue FC. CBS will air five matches as Games of the Week throughout the competition, and more games will be available on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

The league previously announced that NWSL would resume in 2020 with the Fall Series and revealed a partial schedule. The Fall Series will run for seven weeks, from Sept. 5 to Oct. 17. The format will feature all nine teams placed into three pods with three NWSL clubs in each pod representing three regions. Each team will play four games. Here are the pods:

West

OL Reign

Portland Thorns FC

Utah Royals FC

Northeast

Chicago Red Stars

Sky Blue FC

Washington Spirit

South

North Carolina Courage

Orlando Pride

Houston Dash

The NWSL is picking up action following the 2020 Challenge Cup, which ran for one month in a one-location bubble. The Houston Dash took home the Challenge Cup crown in July.

For the Fall Series, there will be a televised NWSL Game of the Week on CBS every Saturday in September, as well as a final match on Oct. 17. CBS Sports Network will carry games three Saturdays in October, and CBS All Access will exclusively stream four games in addition to the CBS broadcast coverage in September. Additionally, Twitch will stream seven games globally, including in the United States, and every game internationally.

The duo of play-by-play announcer Jenn Hildreth and analyst Lori Lindsey will form the Fall Series broadcast team for every NWSL Game of the Week on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Play-by-play announcer Mike Watts will also be joined by Lindsey for the four exclusive CBS All Access games. Marisa Pilla will serve as CBS' sideline reporter, providing fans with pregame, halftime and postgame interviews with players and coaches.

The NWSL Games of the Week will feature every NWSL club at least once, including Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars on September 26 and NWSL Challenge Cup Champions Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage on Oct. 4.

Get all the details below with the complete NWSL Fall Series schedule.