The National Women's Soccer League will kick off the Fall Series on Saturday when the Washington Spirit host Sky Blue FC. CBS will air five matches as Games of the Week throughout the competition, and more games will be available on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.
The league previously announced that NWSL would resume in 2020 with the Fall Series and revealed a partial schedule. The Fall Series will run for seven weeks, from Sept. 5 to Oct. 17. The format will feature all nine teams placed into three pods with three NWSL clubs in each pod representing three regions. Each team will play four games. Here are the pods:
West
- OL Reign
- Portland Thorns FC
- Utah Royals FC
Northeast
- Chicago Red Stars
- Sky Blue FC
- Washington Spirit
South
- North Carolina Courage
- Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash
The NWSL is picking up action following the 2020 Challenge Cup, which ran for one month in a one-location bubble. The Houston Dash took home the Challenge Cup crown in July.
For the Fall Series, there will be a televised NWSL Game of the Week on CBS every Saturday in September, as well as a final match on Oct. 17. CBS Sports Network will carry games three Saturdays in October, and CBS All Access will exclusively stream four games in addition to the CBS broadcast coverage in September. Additionally, Twitch will stream seven games globally, including in the United States, and every game internationally.
The duo of play-by-play announcer Jenn Hildreth and analyst Lori Lindsey will form the Fall Series broadcast team for every NWSL Game of the Week on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Play-by-play announcer Mike Watts will also be joined by Lindsey for the four exclusive CBS All Access games. Marisa Pilla will serve as CBS' sideline reporter, providing fans with pregame, halftime and postgame interviews with players and coaches.
The NWSL Games of the Week will feature every NWSL club at least once, including Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars on September 26 and NWSL Challenge Cup Champions Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage on Oct. 4.
Get all the details below with the complete NWSL Fall Series schedule.
|DATE
|HOME
|AWAY
|TIME/SCORE
|VENUE
|PLATFORM
Saturday, Sept. 5
Washington Spirit
Sky Blue FC
|Sky Blue 2, Spirit 1
|Segra Field
CBS & CBS All Access
|Saturday, Sept. 12
|Washington Spirit
|Chicago Red Stars
|Spirit 2, Red Stars 1
|Segra Field
|Twitch
Saturday, Sept. 12
NC Courage
Houston Dash
|Courage 4, Dash 3
|Sahlen's Stadium
CBS & CBS All Access
Saturday, Sept. 19
NC Courage
Orlando Pride
|NC Courage 0, Orlando Pride 0
|Sahlen's Stadium
CBS & CBS All Access
Sunday, Sept. 20
Chicago Red Stars
Sky Blue FC
|Red Stars 4, Sky Blue 1
|SeatGeek Stadium
CBS All Access
Sunday, Sept. 20
Portland Thorns FC
Utah Royals FC
|3 p.m. ET
|Providence Park
Twitch
Saturday, Sept. 26
Chicago Red Stars
Washington Spirit
|1 p.m. ET
|SeatGeek Stadium
CBS & CBS All Access
Saturday, Sept. 26
Utah Royals FC
OL Reign
|3:30 p.m. ET
|Rio Tinto Stadium
CBS All Access
Saturday, Sept. 26
Houston Dash
Orlando Pride
|8:30 p.m. ET
|BBVA Stadium
Twitch
|Wednesday, Sept. 30
|Portland Thorns FC
|OL Reign
|10 p.m.
|Providence Park
|Twitch
Saturday, Oct. 3
Sky Blue FC
Washington Spirit
|12:30 p.m. ET
|Montclair State
Twitch
Saturday, Oct. 3
Utah Royals FC
Portland Thorns FC
|10 p.m. ET
|Rio Tinto Stadium
CBS Sports Network
Sunday, Oct. 4
Houston Dash
North Carolina Courage
|7 p.m. ET
|BBVA Stadium
Twitch
Friday, Oct. 9
Orlando Pride
Houston Dash
|5 p.m. ET
|Osceola County Stadium
CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Oct. 10
Sky Blue FC
Chicago Red Stars
|12:30 p.m. ET
|Montclair State
CBS All Access
Saturday, Oct. 10
OL Reign
Portland Thorns FC
|8 p.m. ET
|Cheney Stadium
Twitch
Saturday, Oct. 17
Orlando Pride
North Carolina Courage
|4 p.m. ET
|Exploria Stadium
CBS & CBS All Access
Saturday, Oct. 17
OL Reign
Utah Royals FC
|8 p.m. ET
|Cheney Stadium
CBS All Access