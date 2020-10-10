Sky Blue FC ended their Fall Series campaign on a high note, notching three valuable points in a 3-1 home win over Chicago Red Stars at MSU Soccer Park at Pittser Field in Montclair, New Jersey. Ifeoma Onumonu scored a goal and bagged an assist while Paige Monaghan scored a brace and Midge Purce dished a pair of assists herself in the win.

With the win, Sky Blue FC jumped Chicago in the standings, finishing the Fall Series with six points on two wins (all at home) and two losses. The Red Stars, meanwhile, end their participation with four points on one win, one draw and two losses (all away from home).

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Top plays

Paige Monaghan opens the scoring: Sky Blue's early pressure and quick passing forced the issue when Midge Purce was able to send a ball through the box to a darting Monaghan who slotted the goal.

Ifeoma Onumonu scores: The home side continued their quick transition play when Monaghan assisted Onumonu on their second goal of the day.

Monaghan scores a second: The home side continued their quick transition play when Purce recorded her second assist on Monaghan's second goal.

Notable performances

Let's rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Ifeoma Onumonu, Sky Blue FC: The 26-year-old forward has put together an impressive 2020 campaign in a short window of games. Her ability to hold up play and get into quick transitions has proven an added offensive look for Sky Blue. RATING: 8

Midge Purce, Sky Blue FC: Purce played every Fall Series match on the top line for Sky Blue FC after playing as a wing back during the Challenge Cup. Her adjustment immediately elevated the level of team and their attack throughout the Fall Series and on Saturday with her two assists. RATING: 9

Sarah Gorden, Chicago Red Stars: Facing an active attack in the first half that that saw her team down goal after 25 minutes, Gorden repeatedly found herself in positions to recover for her back line throughout the day. RATING: 8

A lookahead

The Fall Series will wrap up next weekend, but there is one more match Saturday night before we prepare to say farewell to the competition. OL Reign will host Portland Thorns FC in a West regional battle on Twitch. The Thorns can lock up the Community Shield with a win.