The golden boot race in the National Women's Soccer League is heating up as the regular season winds down. Only a few weeks remain and several teams are in contention for the final four playoff spots. You can catch all the action this weekend on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+, with five games featuring some of the top scorers in the league.

Three players are currently tied in first place with nine goals, while others are still in the chase with eight goals. Let's take a look at three players involved in the golden boot race and some of their goals as they heat up the scoring in the league as the season enters the final stretch.

Bethany Balcer, OL Reign

Bethany Balcer has scored nine over 21 appearances for the club. The 2019 Rookie of the Year Award winner has scored eight goals from the run of play and one on a corner. Eight of her nine goals have been shots taken first time. None have come from penalties or free-kicks. She has scored four with her right and the other five have come off headers. Her last goal scored was on Sept. 29 against Orlando Pride.

Games remaining: Saturday vs. Washington; Oct. 30 at Kansas City.

Rachel Daly, Houston Dash

The English international has been the bright spot in Houston's attack this season. Despite splitting time between club and country, Daly leads her team in goals scored this season. She has scored six with her right and three off headers. She has scored eight of her nine goals on first-time shots and is second in the NWSL in goals per 90 minutes at 0.69.

Games remaining: Sunday vs. Portland; Oct. 31 at Washington.

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Hatch has been part of an impressive Spirit offense alongside second-year forward Ashley Sanchez and rookie Trinity Rodman. The 2017 Rookie of the Year is wrapping up her fifth NWSL season and currently sits at nine goals. She has been very balanced, scoring three with her right, four with her left and two with her head.

Games remaining: Saturday at OL Reign; Oct. 31 vs. Houston.

Image - CBS Sports

Still in the hunt

Sydney Leroux, Orlando Pride: Leroux has not found the back of the net since Sept. 11 against Racing Louisville FC. The Pride forward also has two assists this season, and still has a chance to claim the golden boot with two games remaining. She has five with her right foot and three with her left. None of her goals have come on penalties, though three were on shots taken first time. Games remaining: Saturday at Louisville; Oct. 29 vs. Chicago.

Ifeoma Onumonu, NJ/NY Gotham FC: Onumonu sits at eight scored and four assists. The club has four games remaining, though the final three will be played in the course of a 10-day stretch. Still, it's the most matches remaining by than any other team at this point in the season, which gives her several opportunities to finish first. Her seven goals have been scored evenly, three apiece have come from her left and right foot, and one goal on a header. Games remaining: Sunday at North Carolina; Oct. 22 at Kansas City; Oct. 28 at Louisville; Oct. 31 vs. Louisville.