The golden boot race in the National Women's Soccer League is taking shape as the final third of the regular season is underway. You can catch all the action Sunday on Paramount+ with four games featuring some of the top scorers in the league. Three players -- all featured on Sunday's slate -- are currently tied in first place with seven goals, while others are still in the chase with six goals. Let's take a look at three players involved in the golden boot race and some of their goals as they heat up the scoring in the league as the season enters the final stretch.

Ifeoma Onumonu -- NJ/NY Gotham FC

Onumonu currently has seven goals over 15 games, and her two assists give her a current advantage in the race.

The forward has featured in all of Gotham's 15 matches to date, and has recorded 14 key passes while posting an xG of 4.03. Her movement off the ball has created space for other forwards in Gotham's attack, while her technical ability on the ball allows her to break lines and take on defenders one-on-one. Her success in the final third has lead her to the team lead in goals and put in currently in the running for the golden boot.

Sydney Leroux -- Orlando Pride

The veteran forward has been putting together a renaissance year after working her way back from two pregnancies and various injuries. She currently has seven goals over 15 appearances in Orlando's 16 matches this year, and is currently trending an xG of 6.18. Leroux has been a relentless engine for Orlando in their attack, but has constantly played lower to provide defensive coverage when needed. She has also provided late game heroics for the team this season to ensure results for the club.

Ashley Hatch -- Washington Spirit

Hatch has been part of an impressive Spirit offense this year alongside second year forward Ashely Sanchez and rookie Trinity Rodman.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year is now in her fifth year in the league and currently has seven goals this season. She has made 14 appearance in 15 games for the Spirit this year, and after navigating some lingering injuries earlier in the year, is currently posting an xG of 5.95.

Lynn Williams -- North Carolina Courage

Williams recently made her return from the Olympics after earning a bronze medal with Team USA. The forward got right back to scoring in her first game back against Kansas City NWSL. The forward now has six goals in the regular season in just eight appearances over North Carolina's 15 matches this year. Williams has recorded two assists and leads the team in goals and expected goals with and xG rating of 5.45.