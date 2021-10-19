The golden boot race in the National Women's Soccer League is heating up as the regular season winds down. Only a two weeks remain and several teams are in contention for the final three playoff spots. You can catch NWSL action on demand with Paramount+, as the regular season is in the final stretch.

One player sits atop the leaderboard with 10 goals scores, followed by two with nine and two others with eight. Will anyone reach double digits as the season winds down? Let's take a look at the golden boot race with the regular season set to wrap up at the end of the month.

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit: 9 goals

Hatch has been part of an impressive Spirit offense alongside second-year forward Ashley Sanchez and rookie Trinity Rodman. The 2017 Rookie of the Year is wrapping up her fifth NWSL season and currently leads the golden boot race with 10 goals over 19 appearances for the club. She has been very balanced, scoring four with her right, four with her left and two with her head. Hatch broke the three-way tie between her, Balcer and Daly with a right-footed shot against OL Reign in the Spirit's 2-0 victory last time out.

Games remaining: Oct. 31 vs. Houston.

Bethany Balcer, OL Reign: 8 goals

Bethany Balcer has scored nine goals over 21 appearances for the club this season. The 2019 Rookie of the Year Award winner has scored eight goals from the run of play and one on a corner. Eight of her nine goals have come from first-time shots taken. None have come from penalties or free-kicks. She has scored four with her right and the other five have come off headers. Her last goal scored was on Sept. 29 against Orlando Pride.

Games remaining: Oct. 30 at Kansas City.

Rachel Daly, Houston Dash: 9 goals

The English international has been the bright spot in Houston's attack this season. Despite splitting time between club and country, Daly leads her team in goals scored this season. She has scored six with her right and three off headers. She has scored eight of her nine goals on first-time shots and is second in the NWSL in goals per 90 minutes at 0.69. Houston has a season-finale date with Washington as Daly will be returning from international duty as the Lionesses from England play their World Cup qualifiers in between.

Games remaining: Oct. 31 vs. Washington Spirit





New to the race

Margaret Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC: Purce recently made her return to play from a leg injury on Sept. 25 and has been in top form for the club ever since. Her two goals against North Carolina Courage helped lift the team back into playoff contention. And now with eight goals in 14 appearances, she has the chance to finish strong in the race with three games to go, including two makeups for Gotham FC. Her eight goals have all come from inside the box, scoring seven with her right foot, and one with her left. Games remaining: Oct. 22 at Kansas City; Oct. 28 at Louisville; Oct. 31 vs. Louisville.

Still in the hunt

Sydney Leroux, Orlando Pride: Leroux has not found the back of the net since Sept. 11 against Racing Louisville FC. The Pride forward also has two assists this season, and her goals scored have come with five from right foot and three by her left. None of her goals have come on penalties, though three were on shots taken first time. Games remaining: Oct. 29 vs. Chicago.

Ifeoma Onumonu, NJ/NY Gotham FC: Onumonu sits at eight scored and four assists. The club has three games remaining, though the final three will be played in the course of a 10-day stretch. Still, it's the most matches remaining by than any other team at this point in the season, which gives her several opportunities to finish first. Her seven goals have been scored evenly, three apiece have come from her left and right foot, and one goal on a header. Games remaining: Oct. 22 at Kansas City; Oct. 28 at Louisville; Oct. 31 vs. Louisville.