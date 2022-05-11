North Carolina Courage midfielder Debinha was named 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup MVP, the league announced on Tuesday. It is the second consecutive Challenge Cup MVP honors for the Brazil international and the third time she's won any kind of MVP award since joining the NWSL in 2017.

Debinha was named 2021 Challenge Cup MVP and was awarded the 2019 NWSL Championship Finals MVP as the Courage won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. The 30-year-old has played an integral part of each of the seven titles that the franchise has won to date.

She has often been credited as being the attacking force for the club in the infamous box midfield, but her ability to convert on set pieces, open lanes and create her own shot are what have made her a difficult mark for defenders and goalkeepers across the league.

Check out her opening assist during the 2022 Challenge Cup final against the Washington Spirit where she wins the ball and beats her defender up the flank.

Over seven 2022 Challenge Cup appearances, Debinha scored five goals and recorded one assist while creating 13 chances -- second-best among the team over that span. While leading the team in goals scored, she also generated an xG of 4.14 -- the best among any player across the league.

Debinha was also named to the 2022 Challenge Cup Best XI alongside Courage teammates Abby Erceg and Carson Pickett.