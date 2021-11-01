Portland Thorns announced Karina LeBlanc as general manager of club on Monday. The two-time Canadian Olympian and former NWSL goalkeeper steps into the role after serving as Head of women's football for Concacaf since 2018. LeBlanc will take the job former Thorns GM Gavin Wilkinson held as the club is currently undergoing investigations surrounding player safety stemming from the 2015 season.

Thorns have been under pressure to remove Wilkinson, who has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 6 due to his lack of transparency after surrounding Paul Riley's dismissal from the club in 2015. Riley would go on to coach the North Carolina Courage where he was later accused of, and then fired for, sexual misconduct. Wilkinson remains the GM of MLS's Portland Timbers.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Karina back to Portland," said Thorns FC owner and CEO Merritt Paulson. "The global soccer network she has fostered during her career has perfectly positioned her to lead the Thorns, and it is hard to think of anyone with a more innate leadership ability and unique blend of skills than Karina."

LeBlanc is now the second former NWSL player to serve in a general manager role, with Yael Averbuch West, currently in the GM position with NJ/NY Gotham FC. A 2012 bronze medalist with the Canadian international team, LeBlanc's playing career also stretches across each professional women's soccer league in the U.S. having played for teams in the WUSA, WPS, and NWSL.

"When I left [Portland] in 2014, I felt there was unfinished business for me here. The way the community, the club and the team made me feel, was something that I would never forget. I thought I might come back as a player, but never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be coming back as the general manager of what is for me, the greatest club in the world. My experience as a Thorn helped shape me into the woman I am today," said LeBlanc.

After representing team Canada and playing in several pro leagues, LeBlanc retired in 2015. As she returns to the game in an administrative role, she will reconnect with former Canadian teammates. Christine Sinclair, all-time international goals scorer and team captain for Thorns and Canada is looking forward to working with her former teammate in the new GM role.

"With Karina the sky is the limit. I've never met someone more passionate and set on growing the game," said Sinclair. "To have her back in Portland for me is a dream come true because she is going to take this club to places I don't think people think are possible. She's going to help this club be the benchmark for women's football around the world and I just can't wait to get started."

LeBlanc's arrival to Portland as general manager comes shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 NWSL regular season. The Thorns are 2021 NWSL shield winners and will now prepare for the playoffs and their NWSL semifinal appearance on Nov. 14.

"I have learned that in trying to live a life of purpose, the things that are meant for you will come to you," said LeBlanc. "My dream is that together we take this club to new levels which inspires us all to be the best version of ourselves."