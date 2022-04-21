Orlando Pride unveiled their new kit for the 2022 season and the franchise is continuing last year's NASA inspired theme into 2023. The club unveiled signature space kits last season with their "Ad Astra" jerseys, and this year the team will sport the Luna kit. The new Luna jersey will sever as the club's secondary kit for the 2022/23 seasons.

The kit is inspired by Florida's Space Coast and NASA's recently announced Artemis Program -- a next generation initiative to land the first woman on the moon in 2024, as part of the first moon landing since 1972 -- the jersey will be a primarily white kit, with lunar elements throughout, and an image of the moon on the left half.

Building on last season's space kit narrative, Orland Pride players returned to the Kennedy Space Center and participated in a promotional photoshoot at the "Apollo/Saturn V Center: Race to the Moon" exhibit.

The Luna jersey will also feature a jock tag of Artemis, who in Greek mythology and religion was the Twin sister of Apollo. Artemis was regarded as a patron goddess of hunting and wild nature, and is associated with wild animals, forests, and the moon.

"We were lucky to go to the Kennedy Space Center and take some photos in the kit," said Orlando Pride midfielder Gunny Jonsdottir. "I think that's really cool that the jersey stands for something like that, [it's] something that this club stands for."

Jonsdottir joined CBS Sports soccer podcast Attacking Third to discuss the new Luna kit, details about the jersey, and wearing the new kit for the first time at the Kennedy Space Center.

"I've been there when I was young, but now coming out as an adult and wearing a jersey that kind of connects you with it. It's a whole different experience."

The Pride are currently participating in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup ahead of the NWSL regular season. As Challenge Cup group play concludes, the Pride have been eliminated from advancing into the Challenge Cup semifinals. The franchise welcomed new head coach Amanda Cromwell ahead of the 2022 calendar year, signaling a rebuild for the franchise.

Despite the grueling tournament and tough start to the competitive year, Jonsdottir believes the club can build off the slow start and grow something special with Orlando.

"My belief is when you're building a new team, it's sometimes kind of uncomfortable, because you're kind of starting from the beginning -- and it's often hard," Jonsdottir said.

"But often with that comes great reward. So I think for us, it's just keep building on what we're doing. And being patient. This game can be brutal, of course, and we've known that now in the Challenge Cup. It hasn't gone our way. But the most important is just keeping our head up."

Orlando Pride will conclude their Challenge Cup on the road against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Saturday, April 23. The club will kick off their regular season on May 1 at home in Exploria Stadium.