The National Women's Soccer League regular season has come to a close and the playoff bracket is now officially set. Six teams punched tickets to the postseason: Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign, Washington Spirit, Chicago Red Stars, NJ/NY Gotham FC and the North Carolina Courage.

Four teams were fighting for the final three spots heading into the final weekend of the season and it the Houston Dash that eventually missed out on a trip to the postseason thanks to a loss to the Washington Spirit. Take a look at the goal from rookie Trinity Rodman that finalized the bracket.

The Spirit secured a home playoff game with the win and clinched spots for Gotham FC and North Carolina in the process. Speaking of Gotham FC, Carli Lloyd scored a goal in her final home game for the club as it drew 1-1 with Louisville to wrap up the regular season. Lloyd and her club will travel to SeatGeek Stadium to face the Chicago Red Stars in the quarterfinals.

This is the first year for the NWSL's expanded playoff format, with six teams qualifying instead of only four in years prior where the the top four teams at season's end would clinch a spot in the semifinals.

This time around, six teams will compete in single-elimination playoffs with the top two seeds earning a bye straight to the semifinals. The first round of the playoffs will begin the weekend of Nov. 7 with No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5 seeds facing off for a spot in the semifinal round. The NWSL semifinals will take place on Nov. 14, concluding with the NWSL Championship on CBS, which was originally scheduled to take place at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, has been moved to Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, home of Racing Louisville FC.

Let's take a look at the playoff schedule:

NWSL playoff schedule and bracket

First-round byes into semifinals:

1. Portland Thorns FC (44 points, +16 GD)

2. OL Reign (42 points, +10 GD)

Sunday, Nov. 7 (Quarterfinals)

Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 5:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sunday, Nov. 14 (Semifinals)

OL Reign vs. North Carolina or Washington, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Portland Thorns FC vs. NJ/NY or Chicago, 5:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 20 (NWSL Championship)

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. ET (CBS)

Final NWSL standings