There are now only three weeks remaining in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season and the playoff picture is becoming clearer. There are four remaining playoff spots on the line now that two teams have punched their post season tickets.

This is the first year for the NWSL's expanded playoff format, with six teams qualifying instead of only four in years prior. Previously, at the conclusion of the regular season, the top four finishers would head into a semifinal with the top seed playing the fourth seed while the second and third seeded sides also competed for a spot in the final.

This year, once the regular season concludes on Oct. 31, six teams will compete in single-elimination playoffs with the top two seeds earning a bye straight to the semifinals. The first round of the playoffs will begin the weekend of Nov. 6 with No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5 seeds facing off for a spot in the semifinal round. The NWSL semifinals will take place Nov. 13-14, concluding with the NWSL Championship final at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, on CBS.

Let's take a look at the current playoff picture if the regular season concludes today, this will be updated as the remaining weeks progress:

Playoff picture

If the season ended today ...

First-round byes into semifinals:

1. Portland Thorns FC (39 points, +15 GD)

2. OL Reign (35 points, +11 GD)



First-round matchups:

3. Houston Dash (32 points, +5 GD) vs. 6. NJ/NY Gotham FC (29 points, +5 GD)



4. North Carolina Courage (32 points, +9 GD) vs. 5. Washington Spirit (29 points, -1 GD)

Outside looking in:

7. Chicago Red Stars (29 points, -2 GD)

8. Orlando Pride (28 points, -1 GD)

9. Racing Louisville FC (17 points, -21 GD)

10. Kansas City NWSL (12 points, -20 GD)

Teams that have clinched

The first place Portland Thorns and second place OL Reign have booked their tickets to the 2021 NWSL playoffs after NWSL play resumed last week. The two teams are both in contention for the 2021 NWSL Shield, and are currently separated by one point. They'll meet for the final time in the regular season on October 13. Right now, Reign have a game in hand.

North Carolina host Washington Spirit, and Chicago face Orlando in additional rescheduled matches on October 13 and are games that could have big playoff implications moving forward.

Teams that have been eliminated

Racing Louisville FC and Kansas City NWSL sit in ninth and tenth place respectively and are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Current NWSL standings