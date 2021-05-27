The 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season is underway as clubs start to get more acclimated into a regular season flow. The 24-game regular season for clubs is still well in the early stages, but the league has provided some thrilling results to set the tone for the season. All teams have played at least two matches, with some midweek matches kicking off week three action for the season.

It's a quick turnaround for some teams as more fixtures as week three continues over the weekend. Let's take a look at where some teams have landed in power rankings in the early stages of the regular season.