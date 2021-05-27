The 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season is underway as clubs start to get more acclimated into a regular season flow. The 24-game regular season for clubs is still well in the early stages, but the league has provided some thrilling results to set the tone for the season. All teams have played at least two matches, with some midweek matches kicking off week three action for the season.
It's a quick turnaround for some teams as more fixtures as week three continues over the weekend. Let's take a look at where some teams have landed in power rankings in the early stages of the regular season.
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Orlando Pride
--
The Pride are unbeaten in their first three games of the season and winners of their last two with big victories against historically top-tier teams in Portland and North Carolina. Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan are in great form and that seems to be the difference here.
2.
Gotham FC
--
Only two matches to start the season, but Gotham FC are also unbeaten with a season opening win against Houston and a scoreless draw against Chicago. The defense is looking more organized, but the offense needs to find their finishing again.
3.
OL Reign
--
Also unbeaten in their first two matches, with a scoreless draw against North Carolina and a 2-1 victory against their rivals Portland Thorns to start the season.
4.
Racing Louisville FC
--
Louisville finally picked up their first franchise win against Washington Spirit in a 2-0 result and have not lost a game to start the season. Not a bad start to their inaugural regular season.
5.
Portland Thorns FC
--
The 2021 Challenge Cup champions got off to a quick start with a big 5-0 win over Chicago. The team has fizzled out over their last two games with losses to OL Reign and Orlando Pride.
6.
Washington Spirit
--
After a season-opening draw to the Orlando Pride, the Spirit picked up their first win in midweek action against the Houston Dash while on the road due to construction at their stadium.
7.
Chicago Red Stars
--
On a scoring drought and searching for their first win in 2021, the Red Stars picked up a 2-0 victory against Kansas City Kealia Watt and Mallory Pugh looked sharp in front of goal.
8.
North Carolina Courage
--
An uncharacteristically slow start to the season for a typically dominant team, the Courage have not picked up a win in their first two matches of the season. The team will welcome the return of Sam Mewis to the lineup as they look to hit their stride.
9.
Kansas City
--
Another new franchise to the league, but unlike Louisville, Kansas City is winless in its first three matches. The team picked up two draws before collecting their first loss at home to Chicago.
10.
Houston Dash
--
It's been a rocky start to the regular season for the 2020 Challenge Cup champions. Winless in their last three matches, the team is coming off two losses with their most recent against the Spirit in midweek action.