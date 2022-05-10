The regular season continues in the National Women's Soccer League after Week 2 action concluded on Sunday. The North Carolina Courage were crowned the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup champions after defeating the Washington Spirit. As a result of schedule overlap, the Chicago Red Stars and Portland Thorns had their Week 2 matches rescheduled to a later date, which left us to only eight clubs competing in regular-season action.

Let's take a look at where teams stand on the power rankings as we head into week three.

NWSL Power Rankings