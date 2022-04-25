Group play of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup has wrapped up, and four teams are moving forward into the semifinals. After six group matches over three divisions, the North Carolina Courage, Kansas City Current, OL Reign, and Washington Spirit will now compete in the semifinals on May 4. Fans can watch NWSL Challenge Cup on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
The four semifinalists mean a new Challenge Cup champion will be crowned, while the remaining eight clubs will now prepare for the regular season, which kicks off April 29. Let's take a look at where teams stand in the latest NWSL Power Rankings now that group play is over.
NWSL 2022 Challenge Cup power rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
OL Reign
–
OL Reign keep top spot in this edition of NWSL Power Rankings. The team went undefeated in the group stage, closing out with a 1-1 draw and showing off the depth of the squad in later group matches. Ally Watt scoring her first NWSL goal after being drafted in 2020 and returning from an ACL injury means attacking options for OL just expanded.
2.
Washington Spirit
–
The team is semifinal bound and the evolution of their attack from Week 1 to now was evident after they closed out group play with 12 goals – level with the Courage, their east region rivals. Ashley Hatch currently leads the competition with five goals.
3.
North Carolina Courage
–
The Courage remain in the top three after clinching a spot in the semis. The inclusion of Brazilian international Kerolin Nicoli caused problems for Spirit defenders, and boosted the attacking options for the Courage, as she earned two penalty fouls in the box.
4.
Kansas City Current
+1
Kansas City closed out group play with a win and a spot in the semifinals. The Current's ability to make adjustments while missing key players carried them to the top of the central region. Rookie forward Elyse Bennett has been a standout player, recording two assists in the previous match.
5.
Portland Thorns FC
–1
The club was hit with a string of positive COVID cases ahead of its final group match, but had an impressive roster full of depth to try and yield a result, but the Thorns came up short.
6.
Chicago Red Stars
–
The Red Stars have been committed to their fluctuating three back and it has earned them results, but Mal Pugh's absence under concussion protocol during the final group match showed a huge gap in attacking options for the club moving forward.
7.
San Diego Wave FC
+2
The club moves up the rankings after closing out the group stage with improved play. Head coach Casey Stoney has buy-in from her team, and the Wave are ranked fifth overall for goals scored during the group stage with nine.
8.
Houston Dash
+2
The club closed out group play with a win but struggled defensively during the group stage, conceding 13 goals, tied for most in the Challenge Cup. The team had bright spots in attack with Maria Sanchez, who recorded three assists, created 12 chances, and scored one goal.
9.
Racing Louisville FC
-2
The club dropped down in the rankings after closing out the group stage with a loss and mixed results over the Challenge Cup. Racing still had some solid individual performances. Rookie Jaelin Howell closed out her Challenge Cup creating three chances and recording a goal, while Lauren Milliet led the team in chances created with six.
10.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
-2
The 2021 Challenge Cup runner-up, Gotham FC closed out their campaign with lack of chemistry and spark in their attack. The club ends their Challenge Cup with five goals, good for a next-to-last finish in the category.
11.
Angel City FC
+1
The team jumped up a spot in the rankings after picking up its first franchise win against the Thorns. Angel City also ranked fourth in the Challenge Cup with 58 chances created during group play.
12.
Orlando Pride
1-
The only club to not record a win during the Challenge Cup. The Pride will have to look ahead to the regular season to try and continue their rebuild.