Group play of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup has wrapped up, and four teams are moving forward into the semifinals. After six group matches over three divisions, the North Carolina Courage, Kansas City Current, OL Reign, and Washington Spirit will now compete in the semifinals on May 4. Fans can watch NWSL Challenge Cup on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

The four semifinalists mean a new Challenge Cup champion will be crowned, while the remaining eight clubs will now prepare for the regular season, which kicks off April 29. Let's take a look at where teams stand in the latest NWSL Power Rankings now that group play is over.

NWSL 2022 Challenge Cup power rankings