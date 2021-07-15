NWSL teams are bracing themselves to navigate through this tough stretch of the regular-season schedule without some of their key contributors who are off to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. We're heading into Week 9 as clubs continue to battle for points on the league table and are forced to rely on the depth of their roster. Only three points separate the top seven teams in the table, and there's plenty still at stake outside of the fight for points during this pivotal stretch of the season.

Let's take a look at where some teams have landed in our rankings after eight weeks of action, as NWSL continues this weekend on July 17. You can catch the majority of the games on Paramount+.