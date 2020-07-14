Watch Now: Highlights: Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit ( 1:03 )

The National Women's Soccer League became the first team sports league back in the United States and you'll be able to catch all the action on CBS and CBS All Access. The tournament features 23 games and will close July 26 with the final.

Each team played four games in the preliminary round, and now the eight-team field heads to the knockout stage. It's worth noting that the Orlando Pride backed out of the tournament due to several positive COVID-19 tests among the team and staff.

The title game will air on CBS and every match will be available to stream on CBS All Access. For more on how to watch every game, click here. For a look at the complete schedule and results, click here. For a look at the rosters, click here. Below you'll find the complete standings with every match from the preliminary stage in the books.

So who wins the NWSL Challenge Cup? And which long shot could stun the soccer world? Visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks for the NWSL Challenge Cup, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent!

NWSL Challenge Cup standings