Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly will play the remainder of 2020 in England with West Ham United FC, both clubs announced on Thursday. The North Yorkshire native will make the move from the National Women's Soccer League to play in the FA Women's Super League for the next four months.

The news comes shortly after the English international resigned a multi-year deal to extend her stay in Houston. This will be her first time playing for a club outside of NWSL as Daly was drafted by the club back in 2016 and has played all her club soccer in the United States to date.

"I'm over the moon to be back in England. I've always wanted to play in the Barclays WSL and what a year to be a part of it," Daly said in a press release. "I'm excited to be playing for West Ham as I think it's a top club with massive potential. Being closer to my family is something that I'll cherish over the next few months after being away from them for eight years – it has been difficult. Having them be able to watch me live week-in and week-out will be special."

Daly is expected to provided a significant impact for her new club as she looks to build off an impressive 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup performance where she earned tournament MVP honors and the Dash were crowned cup champions. She provided goals and assists at the top line for Houston during the competition, but her playing experience for club and country has seen Daly in versatile roles having played at full back.

The 2020/21 Barclays FA Women's Super League season kicks off Sunday and West Ham United will face Tottenham.