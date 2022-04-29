The National Women's Soccer League will kick off the regular season on Friday as the league celebrates it's 10 year anniversary. Opening weekend will feature all 12 clubs in six games as Angel City FC host North Carolina Courage on opening day and fans can watch the match on CBS Sports Network. NWSL matches are available live and on demand for fans on Paramount+.

Let's take a look at three things to know before the regular season begins:

1. NWSL is bigger now

Ahead of the league's 10th year, the NWSL announced expansion franchises in California, introducing new clubs in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The addition of the two sides expanded the playing field from ten clubs to twelve teams as Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC built up their rosters over the offseason and through the expansion draft and NWSL draft. The two teams took their first steps in NWSL competition, both failing to advance from the Challenge Cup West Region, and will now face off against other established clubs in the league over the course of the regular season.

Each club will play a perfectly balanced 22 game schedule during the 2022 NWSL regular season, with one home and one away match against every other team. This will also hopefully minimize the impact of losing players to international duty as the league persists through FIFA calendar international windows.

2. Early contenders to keep an eye on

Washington Spirit: The 2021 NWSL champions will kick off their title defense on Sunday, and will do so with much of their championship winning roster intact. The team has been on a remarkable 15 game unbeaten streak stretching back to September of 2021, and the club has already advanced into the Challenge Cup semifinals. They're led by the lethal attacking combination of Ashley Hatch, Ashley Sanchez and Trinity Rodman. Hatch currently leads the team in goals during the Challenge Cup with five, while Rodman as added four goals and recorded two assists.

OL Reign: Led by head coach Laura Harvey in her second stint on the sidelines, the Reign are on the hunt for their first ever NWSL championship. The franchise won the NWSL shield in 2014 and 2015 during Harvey's leadership but the coveted NWSL championship has eluded them despite their regular season dominance. The club was undefeated in Challenge Cup group play, and tied with Kansas City for most wins in the tournament with four. Their roster has a mix of long time veterans, including 2021 NWSL MVP Jess Fishlock, and USWNT talents in Rose Lavelle and Sofia Huerta. Two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe has been with the franchise since its inaugural season, but is currently dealing with lingering injury ahead of the regular season.

North Carolina Courage: The team experienced some roster turn over during the offseason, and head coach Sean Nahas quickly got to work on building out their roster with new pieces including Kiki Pickett, Kerolin Nicoli, and Brianna Pinto. In the Challenge Cup group stage this new group went undefeated advancing to the semifinals after winning the East region. The team has scored in each of their Challenge Cup games, and was tied for first with Washington Spirit with most goals scored during group play with 12.

3. Challenge Cup tournament overlap



The regular season begins on April 29, with opening weekend concluding on May 1, just ahead of the Challenge Cup semifinals on May 4.

While its certainly not uncommon in the soccer world for cup competitions to take place during a regular season, this is still a first for he NWSL. The 2022 Challenge Cup is in its third edition, and this year expanded its format to include six round robin style group stage matches among three groups of four teams. OL Reign, Kansas City Current, North Carolina Courage, and Washington Spirit are the four semifinalists.

The expanded format has led to some hiccups. The number one seeded Reign were unable to host their semifinal, and now have to play on the road in Washington D.C. against the Spirit. The league and franchises initially announced the two sides would play at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia , though a third change now has now led to the match being healing at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. -- home of MLS side D.C. United.

The last minute solution has a small silver lining as both the Reign and the Spirit will play each other on May 1 to kick off the regular season, and the Reign may stay through for their Challenge Cup semifinal on May 4. However, the league will have another scheduling conflicts during the Challenge Cup final on May 7, as a number of teams have regular season games scheduled on the same day.

Details on possible rescheduled regular season matches are forthcoming.

Viewing info

Friday, April 29

Angel City vs North Carolina Courage, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)



Saturday, April 30

Portland Thorns FC vs Kansas City Current, 6 p.m. ET (Twitch)



Chicago Red Stars vs Racing Louisville FC, 8 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Sunday, May 1