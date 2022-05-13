The regular season continues as week three action in the National Women's Soccer League kicks off on Friday night. Portland Thorns FC host OL Reign at Providence Park for the first regular season edition of the Cascadian rivalry live on CBS Sports Network.

There's also a triple header on Saturday as Orlando Pride welcome Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC face North Carolina Courage, and Racing Louisville FC meet Houston Dash. Week three closes out with a double header on Sunday as San Diego Wave FC host Chicago Red Stars, and Washington Spirit play Angel City FC. Fans can watch NWSL regular season matches across Paramount+ .

Viewing Info

Friday, May 13

Portland Thorns FC vs OL Reign, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)



Saturday, May 14

Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current, 6:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



NJ/NY Gotham FC vs North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Racing Louisville vs Houston, 8 p.m. ET (Twitch)



Sunday, May 15

San Diego Wave FC vs Chicago Red Stars 5 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Washington Spirit vs Angel City FC 5 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Will OL Reign turn things around in the Cascadia rivalry?

The regular season is in its early stages, and OL find themselves near the bottom of the table after a tough stretch of games that included a Challenge Cup semifinal elimination and week one loss and a draw against Louisville that ended 2-2, after which head coach Laura Harvey went off on the officiating, calling it 'beyond a joke.'

Portland Thorns, on the other hand, kicked off their regular season with a 3-0 rout of Kansas City Current, before having their week two match rescheduled due to Challenge Cup overlap.

The two teams from the Pacific Northwest have no love lost for each other and this would be the perfect time for OL to get their season into gear.

San Diego win streak watch

Wave FC are currently on a two game win streak thanks to a recent lopsided 4-0 victory over Gotham FC where Alex Morgan scored four goals.

San Diego will host Chicago Red Stars for the first time this year, and as the expansion California side tries to start their first season with a third win they could be catching Chicago at the right moment. The Red Stars could be without their attacking cornerstone Mallory Pugh who left their last Challenge Cup match after sustaining a concussion and is still working her way back into the team.

The match has strong goalkeepers on both ends of the pitch, so don't be surprised if this one turns into a bit of a keepers battle as Canada's first choice keeper.1 Kailen Sheridan guards the posts for San Diego and United States women's national team starter Alyssa Naeher protects the net for Chicago. Sheridan currently has two clean sheets and, naturally, her 100% save percentage over two games leads the league.

More Challenge Cup rematches

Challenge Cup regional foes will face each other once more as NJ/NY Gotham FC host the North Carolina Courage, and Racing Louisville face the Houston Dash.

Gotham FC are coming off a 4-0 blowout loss against San Diego, and now have the task of taking down the Challenge Cup champions in the Courage. The two teams faced each other twice prior during the group stage, with North Carolina winning the first match 2-0 back on March 19 before the two sides drew 1-1 on April 2.

Gotham's attack hasn't been able to string together convincing results so far this season. The team recorded five goals during their Challenge Cup, and scored three goals against a struggling Orlando Pride side to open up their regular season before getting pulverized by San Diego last week.

Racing Louisville FC and Houston Dash split their two game series in the Challenge Cup with a win a piece, and the two sides scored eight goals between them during their meetings in the competition. Expect a similar scenario between these two teams, with some end to end action, in their first regular season meeting.