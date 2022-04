The National Women's Soccer League will kick off the 2022 regular season -- the league's 10th anniversary -- on April 29 as the league expands to 12 clubs for the first time. Each team will compete in a single table, with 22 regular season matches -- 11 home and 11 away. The 2022 regular season will air across the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network and stream live on Paramount+.

The regular season will overlap with the 2022 Challenge Cup, which concludes on May 7. Details regarding how what contingency plans are in place if a team scheduled to play the opener reaches the Challenge Cup final remains uncertain. The likely solution could be to postpone any regular season games on May 7 for the teams involved in the final.

Each of the league's 12 clubs will compete in opening weekend beginning on Friday, April 29, as NWSL newcomer Angel City FC host North Carolina Courage at Banc of California Stadium. Opening weekend will continue on Saturday, April 30 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon as Thorns FC host Kansas City Current, while last year's Championship runner-up Chicago Red Stars will face Racing Louisville FC.

Sunday, May 1 will feature a triple header as 2021 NWSL Champions Washington Spirit host OL Reign in a 2021 semifinal rematch. Houston Dash face newest expansion side San Diego Wave FC, and Orlando Pride meet NJ/NY Gotham FC to conclude the opening weekend festivities.

As part of the league's balanced framework for 2022, less NWSL matches have been scheduled during FIFA windows, allowing for fewer conflicts for the league's international players who compete with both club and country. Concacaf W Qualifiers continue beginning April 6-12, and Concacaf W Championship begins July 4 through July 18 to determine spots in the upcoming FIFA 2023 World Cup. You can stream the W Qualifiers and the W Championship on Paramount+.

The NWSL regular season concludes on Oct. 2. Six teams will qualify for the NWSL playoffs, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The 2022 campaign will end with the NWSL Championship on Oct. 29, with a pre-determined site to be announced at a later date.

2022 NWSL Regular Season Schedule