The National Women's Soccer League announced rules for the upcoming expansion draft on Wednesday from which Racing Louisville FC can fill out its roster before starting play in 2021.

The trade/waiver window beginning the expansion draft process closed last week and teams' protected/ineligible to pick and unprotected/eligible to pick lists for the 2020 expansion draft are due Nov. 4 and will be distributed on Nov. 5, giving Racing head coach Christy Holly a week to finalize his draft strategy. The 2020 expansion draft will take place on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. ET and will be live streamed via Twitch on the official NWSL channel.

In prior expansion years, teams were allowed to protect a selected amount of players based on their standing as a playoff or non-playoff team with nine or 10 players, depending on status. This year will differ due to the unusual circumstances with the pandemic surrounding the season and all clubs will be allowed to protect 11 total players, including up to two U.S. allocated players.

Here's a look at some of the official rules ahead of the draft.

Teams may protect up to two (2) U.S. Allocated Players on their rosters. All additional U.S. Allocated Players on a team's roster must be left Unprotected.

Teams are permitted to protect a total of eleven (11) Players/U.S. Allocated Players, which may include up to two (2) U.S. Allocated Players. All other Players and other U.S. Allocated Players must be Unprotected.

Individuals on the Discovery List of any team are not eligible to be selected in the Expansion Draft (meaning that teams are not required to designate Discovery Players as Protected or Unprotected).

Teams are required to disclose to the League, along with the Protected/Unprotected designation, any Players/U.S. Allocated Players who a team believes will be unavailable to play by January 1, 2021, due to injury, retirement, loan, or any other reason. This information will be shared with Racing Louisville FC.

"We as a club are pleased the rules are now finalized for the NWSL expansion draft," Holly said. "We are eager to work toward fine tuning the best approach toward what is such a vital step in the process of building out a competitive team for our inaugural season."

Racing Louisville FC can draft up to two players apiece from other NWSL clubs with the exception of the Chicago Red Stars. As the league's trade/waiver window closed last week, the Red Stars brokered a deal sending forwards Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato to Louisville along with other incentives in exchange for expansion selection protection for the rest of its roster.

Chicago's motivation was the abundance of U.S. allocated players with contracts funded by U.S. Soccer. Within the total of 11 players teams can protect, they can prevent Racing Louisville from selecting up to two allocated players. Chicago has five such players on its roster, a number matched only by Portland Thorns FC. The deal means that Louisville will fill out their roster with selections across eight clubs instead of nine.

For the first time in an NWSL expansion draft, there is also the concept of allocation money in 2020. Should Racing Louisville FC forego selecting allocated players, it would receive $75,000 in grant money per pick -- up to $150,000 total -- that can be used toward other contracts, including the first pick of the 2021 NWSL College Draft. Rules and dates for the 2021 NWSL college draft have not yet been formally announced.