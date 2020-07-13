Watch Now: Highlights: Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit ( 1:03 )

The National Women's Soccer League will hold the final day of preliminary round action in the 2020 Challenge Cup on Monday. OL Reign takes on Portland Thorns FC in the first game. Both teams have a long regional rivalry that dates back to the inaugural season of the NWSL, but these are both new-look squads in this tournament.

Below you'll find out how to watch the game and what to know.

Viewing information

Date : Monday, July 13

: Monday, July 13 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Reign +138; Thorns +163; Draw +225

Storylines

Portland Thorns FC: Portland Thorns FC has seen a number of first- and second-year players get minutes this tournament. Veteran players like Christine Sinclair and Lindsey Horan have played significant minutes, with Horan scoring their most recent goal, and the team will want to evaluate strong individual performances to build on into the knockout round.

OL Reign: Coach Farid Benstiti and the squad finally got a win in group play as Bethany Balcer came off the bench and scored in 90th minute stoppage time against Utah Royals FC. The team will need to build on it momentum moving forward in to quarterfinals, and can snag a spot in the upper half of the standings with a win.

Game prediction

The Thorns have been able to score this tournament, but will need to close out the game.

Prediction: Portland Thorns FC 1, OL Reign 0