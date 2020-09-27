OL Reign made their NWSL Fall Series debut on Saturday, playing a 2-2 draw against the Utah Royals in the West pod. Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Utah Royals FC 2, OL Reign 2: The West pod rivals played a thrilling first half that saw four goals scored before halftime. Aminata Diallo got the scoring started with opening goal in the ninth minute. Royals rookie Tziarra King would continue her impressive 2020 campaign when she made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute. OL Reign would quickly make it a game as they found themselves on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute with a goal from Bethany Balcer. Reign would then equalize in the 28th minute on a goal from Rosie White. The action would remain end to end in the second half, including late-game chances in stoppage time for both teams, but the final whistle saw the clubs split the points.

Top plays

Aminata Diallo's shot from distance

The Royals found themselves on the scoreboard early thanks to Diallo's quick reaction off a poor defensive clearance from OL Reign on a Utah set piece. Watch the timing and patience on her shot.

Tziarra King's header

The home side went up two goals in the first half thanks to this header by King. The Royals rookie found herself unmarked in the box as she received a long cross from teammate Brittany Ratcliffe.

Huerta holds up, Balcer breaks through

After going down two goals, the Reign responded quickly thanks to this link-up play between Sofia Huerta and Balcer. Watch the dummy from Huerta to leave the ball through to Balcer.

Rosie White equalizes

The New Zealand native was able to find the equalizer for OL Reign when she took a shot on goal from distance after a good build up between Shirley Cruz and Jasmyne Spencer.

A look ahead

Both teams will be back on the field next week against the same opponent: Portland Thorns FC. Here's what's ahead for the Fall Series, with select games streaming on CBS and CBS All Access.