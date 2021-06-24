Orlando Pride extended their unbeaten streak to seven games on Wednesday with a 3-1 win away from home over Kansas City. Sydney Leroux and Marta found the back of the net in the victory for the Pride, while Mariana Larroquette recorded the first regular-season home goal for Kansas City in franchise history.

The midweek game up was a quick turnaround for both clubs as each entered the match on two days of rest, which led to some player rotations, with Orlando missing Ashlyn Harris and Alex Morgan and Kansas City missing Canadian international Desiree Scott.

Orlando got off to a quick start with an early shot off the post from Leroux, while Kansas City played their way into the match, with midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta helping set the tempo in the middle of the park. LaBonta connected with forward Amy Rodriguez for an early look on goal, but the attempt was ruled offside. Injury and a hydration break led to an extended stoppage time, with both teams breaking through on goal in the 11 allotted minutes before halftime.

Argentina international Mariana Larroquette slotted a ball past Erin McLeod in the eighth minute of the first-half stoppafe time following a corner kick service assisted by Jessica Silva.

Orlando immediately responded with a goal of their own from Leroux in the 10th minute of stoppage time to keep things level heading into halftime.

Second-half shift

Despite the home side carrying more shots to start the second half, Orlando recorded more attempts on target (five), as the Pride continued to generate more in the attack. Leroux scored the go-ahead goal for the Pride in the 49th minute on an impressive play to create her own shot.

Brazilian international Marta sealed the win with a ridiculously long-range shot from just past the halfway point in the 85th minute to beat the keeper.

Look ahead

The win for Orlando extends their undefeated streak to seven and increases their first place standing with 15 points. Kansas City remains winless in 2021, and are in 10th place on the table with two points. Both teams will be back in action on June 26, as Orlando faces Houston Dash and Kansas City hosts Washington Spirit.